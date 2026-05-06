Can eating mangoes increase your ‘body heat’? Bengaluru dietician reveals truth about the 'king of summer fruits'

Mango hype is unreal in summer. This juicy, creamy fruit is called the king of fruits for good reason. It is an instant highlight on summer menus in both its forms, raw and ripe, from starters and main courses to desserts. Even casually slicing a mango for a snack is incredibly common in most households.ALSO READ: Should you avoid stepping out between 11 am and 4 pm in summer? Doctor shares 8 reasons your body can't handle the heat

Know if mango can increase your body temperature. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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But here's the question: Is there any health risk linked to mango consumption? Several beliefs surround eating mangoes, and one of them is that eating mangoes increases body heat.

We asked dietitian Chitra BK, chief of dietetics at KIMS Hospitals, Electronic City in Bengaluru, who helped to separate the fact from fiction regarding mango consumption.

Analysing the ‘mango increases body heat’ myth

The dietician, however, did not give this common mango-related belief a green light and instead firmly debunked it, asserting that it is not scientific. She did acknowledge that the myth is quite popular, but opined that it is usually misinterpreted.

“Medically speaking, there has been no scientific research conducted on the correlation between consuming mangoes and an increase in internal body heat. The symptoms referred to as ‘heat’ are commonly misidentified with the consumption of mangoes.” Chitra helped clarify that there is no relation between mangoes and internal body heat.

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{{^usCountry}} Now that ‘body heat’ is part of the conversation, what does it actually mean? Diving into the etymology of the phrase, the expert explained that it is commonly used in everyday language, but from a medical standpoint, it does not refer to an actual rise in core body temperature. What exactly is being misinterpreted as body heat? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now that ‘body heat’ is part of the conversation, what does it actually mean? Diving into the etymology of the phrase, the expert explained that it is commonly used in everyday language, but from a medical standpoint, it does not refer to an actual rise in core body temperature. What exactly is being misinterpreted as body heat? {{/usCountry}}

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Indigestion happens when you eat too many mangoes! (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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But something still must be happening after eating mangoes that quickly leads people to conclude that ‘body heat’ is increasing in the body. The dietician explained that it is actually a cluster of symptoms that people describe as ‘body heat’:

Ulcers on the mouth

Burning sensations within the stomach

Indigestion

Increased sweating

Irritation of the skin

Feeling of warmth inside the body

These symptoms are genuine, not the illusory body heat, and are actually triggered by diet or improper hydration.

Bottom line, Chitra firmly voiced that mangoes do not increase heat in your body, nor does it imply a rise in body temperature. There is no scientific evidence to prove that. Another myth that also circulates in summer is that mango causes acne, to which the expert confirmed that there is no correlation for this either. However, excess consumption of mangoes, leading to an increase in sugar levels, may lead to breakouts among those who are prone to acne.

What may happen if you overeat mangoes?

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However, this does not discount mangoes entirely, despite their royal status and fan favourite. The problem comes from overeating, so moderation is non-negotiable. That said, certain precautions are important. The dietician observed that people prone to acidity or mouth ulcers, those with sensitive stomachs, or people with blood sugar-related concerns should be more careful about their mango consumption.

How does mango help you?

Enough with the mango bashing, let's look at some of the positive dietary values of mango in summer. “From within the body, mango provides a natural soothing effect. It helps the human body tolerate high temperatures and reduces discomfort caused by hot weather. Rich in dietary fibre, mango also plays an important role in gut health. It supports digestion, aids in cleansing the digestive system, and regular moderate intake can improve bowel function and overall gastrointestinal well-being. Mango contains lots of vitamins like vitamin C,” the dietician hailed the versatile nature of this fruit.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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