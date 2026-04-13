Can egg yolks cause heart attacks? Orthopaedic surgeon debunks common misconception: ‘The biggest myth in nutrition…’

Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, is addressing the long-standing myth that egg yolks increase the risk of heart attack. In an Instagram video shared on April 10, he breaks down the science behind this misconception, explaining why eggs can be a valuable and nutritious addition to the daily diet for healthy individuals.

Eggs are widely regarded as one of the best sources of high-quality protein, yet many people still hesitate to eat them whole. A common belief is that egg yolks – due to their cholesterol content – can increase the risk of heart attack s , leading some to discard them entirely and stick to just egg whites. But is this caution actually backed by science, or is it simply a long-standing nutrition myth that needs rethinking?

Do egg yolks cause heart attacks? Dr Vora debunks the long-standing misconception that egg yolks are harmful due to their cholesterol content, calling it “the biggest myth in nutrition.” He explains that most of the cholesterol in your body is actually produced within itself, by the liver. When you consume dietary cholesterol – such as that found in egg yolks – your body typically compensates by adjusting its own cholesterol production.

The surgeon highlights, “Egg yolks cause heart attacks; this is the biggest myth in nutrition. Approximately 70 to 80 percent of your body's cholesterol is produced by the liver itself. When you consume dietary cholesterol and eggs, the body usually adjusts its internal cholesterol production. For this reason, in most healthy individuals, moderate egg consumption does not significantly increase blood cholesterol or heart disease risk.”

Nutritional benefits of eggs According to Dr Vora, eggs are a compact nutritional powerhouse, containing roughly 70 to 75 calories along with about six grams of high-quality protein that provides all nine essential amino acids. Beyond protein, they are rich in key vitamins and minerals that support overall health. Eggs also contain potent antioxidants that promote brain and eye health while offering cellular protection. Taken together, this impressive nutrient profile makes eggs one of nature’s most complete and nourishing foods.

The surgeon explains, “A single large egg contains approximately 70 to 75 calories and about 6 grams of high-quality protein, providing all nine essential amino acids required for muscle growth and repair. Furthermore, eggs contain essential nutrients such as Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, folate, iron, selenium, and choline. They also provide antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which support brain health, eye health, and cellular protection. Together, these factors make eggs one of nature's most complete foods. Therefore, you should not let nutrition myths guide your diet.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.