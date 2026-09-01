Can expensive products slow ageing? Dermatologist debunks 5 skincare myths

Anti-ageing skincare is surrounded by misconceptions, with everyone offering their two cents and skincare aisles overflowing with products. Amid all this noise, it is best to take a step back and look at skincare with renewed clarity instead of blindly following marketing hype.

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Dr Rinky Kapoor, director and co-founder of The Esthetic Clinics, shared that ageing is a natural process, but social media narratives can sometimes complicate how we approach it.

She said, "From believing that an anti-ageing regimen should only be started after reaching a certain age to assuming that using more products will lead to better results, there are several misconceptions about skincare that may make routines ineffective or excessive."

Anti-ageing skincare has a lot of marketing hype, which can misguide people.

Therefore, following age-based rules or piling on multiple products may backfire. Instead, skincare should be simple, consistent, and tailored to the skin's individual needs.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's a set of myths that she debunked with relevant facts: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's a set of myths that she debunked with relevant facts: {{/usCountry}}

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Myth 1: An anti-ageing skincare regimen should only be started after the age of 40

Skin ageing begins well before the appearance of visible wrinkles.

The skin produces collagen, which gradually decreases with age, while exposure to the sun and other environmental factors may accelerate the ageing process.

Myth 2: Wrinkles are the sole indication of ageing on the face

The ageing process is much broader than just the formation of wrinkles.

Changes in collagen and elastin levels, pigmentation, texture, elasticity, hydration, as well as facial volume and contours, can all affect how the face looks over time.

This is why an effective anti-ageing approach should focus on overall skin quality, rather than just wrinkles.

Myth 3: Expensive skincare products provide better anti-ageing results

Cost does not necessarily determine the efficacy of a product. What truly matters is its formulation, active ingredients, concentration and suitability for your skin type and concerns.

An effective skincare regimen using simple products with scientifically proven ingredients can be more beneficial than constantly experimenting with expensive formulations.

Myth 4: Multiple anti-ageing products are needed to achieve better results

This myth stems from the idea that using more products will lead to better results.

But applying too many ingredients, acids or exfoliators at once can cause irritation and compromise the skin barrier.

It is better to build a simple skincare routine and gradually introduce active ingredients into it.

Myth 5: Aesthetic procedures can replace good skincare and healthy lifestyle choices

Aesthetic treatments can target specific concerns; however, they cannot replace the basics of good skincare and a healthy lifestyle.

Using sunscreen, getting adequate rest, maintaining proper nutrition, exercising, managing stress and following a consistent skincare regimen are essential for healthy ageing.

Aesthetic treatments should be tailored to an individual's physical characteristics, skin concerns and expectations.

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