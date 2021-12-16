Can fainting be a sign of heart trouble? Know from an expert

The first reaction when we see somebody fainting or losing consciousness for a while, is that it could be due to stress or maybe not eating or sleeping properly. While that might be the reason behind it, there can be other underlying factors that could be potentially life threatening.

Fainting especially when it is frequent in nature could indicate a heart issue like heart failure, arrhythmia or coronary heart disease.

A person faints when the heart cannot pump enough blood to the brain and the person becomes unconscious for a short period.

Experts say it shouldn't be taken lightly especially when the fainting episodes repeat over a period of time. It could be a warning sign of arrhythmia, which is caused due to abnormal heartbeats and, if ignored, can even lead to fatal consequences like strokes or sudden cardiac arrest.

"Fainting is also related to another form of heart damage and its electrical system. Also, syncope can lead to severe injuries, leading to death if not attended quickly," says Dr JK Padhi, Cardiology and interventional cardiologist, AMRI Bhubaneshwar.

There is also a misconception that fainting can occur only due to neurological problems due to which people who are experiencing it never suspect a heart trouble.

"As a result, only a few patients who experience fainting reach out to a cardiologist in the primary stages. Cardiac syncope often occurs suddenly with no sign of dizziness or other pre-syncope symptoms. Therefore, it is essential to get a proper diagnosis to find out the underlying conditions," says Dr Padhi.

Some of the warning signs of syncope include palpitation, nausea, blackout, feeling lightheaded, sudden collapse, dizziness, weakness, feeling unsteady, changes in vision, headaches, pale skin and wheezing.

Tips to manage

* It is vital to keep a record of fainting episodes as it is important to find out the underlying cause behind it. Any instance of fainting can lead to fatal consequences and must not be avoided.

* One must consult an expert immediately on experiencing pre-syncope symptoms, including giddiness, nausea, severe weakness, fatigue, and vision change.

* In case of a sudden fainting episode, one must sit or lie down immediately to avoid injuries. This will also ensure improving the blood circulation to the brain.

* Syncope can also be managed with lifestyle changes, medication, and therapies. Therefore, eating healthily, working a healthy weight and sleep cycle, and exercising regularly are essential.

* In the case of a blackout caused by abnormal neurological regulation of blood pressure control, one must opt for simple home remedies like increased salt intake, drinking enough water, and other safety precautions.

* If syncope is caused due to an abnormally slow heartbeat (bradycardia), the insertion of a pacemaker is considered the standard treatment. A pacemaker is a small device used to manage irregular heartbeats by sending powerful electrical signals to the heart.

* In case of abnormally fast (tachycardia), devices such as ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) can be helpful to manage.

