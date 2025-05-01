Can obesity weigh down intelligence? Doctor explains brain and body link

One of the most underrated effects of obesity on the body is its ability to impact cognitive abilities. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Aasim Maldar, consultant - endocrinologist and diabetologist, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Mahim said, “The link between obesity and cognitive function is a growing area of research, raising concerns about its long-term impact on brain health. While intelligence is shaped by multiple factors, including genetics, environment, and education, scientific evidence suggests that obesity can negatively affect cognitive abilities through metabolic, inflammatory, and vascular mechanisms.” Also read | Going beyond BMI: Major overhaul of obesity diagnosis proposed Childhood obesity can affect cognitive development in the early years.(Photo: Adobe Stock)

How obesity affects brain functions?

Explaining the brain and body connection, Dr Aasim Maldar added, “Obesity is associated with chronic low-grade inflammation and insulin resistance, both of which can impair neural pathways and brain plasticity. Excess body fat contributes to oxidative stress, disrupting communication between neurons and potentially leading to cognitive decline. Furthermore, obesity-related conditions like hypertension and type 2 diabetes can reduce cerebral blood flow, compromising brain function over time.”

Childhood obesity and cognitive development:

Research shows the way childhood obesity can affect cognitive development in the early years. Responding to it, the doctor said, "The early years of life are crucial for brain development, and childhood obesity has been linked to impaired executive functions such as memory, attention, and problem-solving."

Know how obesity can affect brain deevelopment.(Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash)

Diet, lifestyle and brain development:

"Diet plays a significant role in both obesity and brain function. Diets high in processed foods, sugars, and unhealthy fats contribute to inflammation and oxidative stress, negatively impacting cognitive abilities. Conversely, a nutrient-rich diet containing omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and essential vitamins supports brain function and neuroplasticity. Regular physical activity further enhances cognitive performance by improving blood circulation and stimulating generation of new neurons," highlighted Dr Aasim Maldar.

Dr Aasim Maldar emphasised on the need of a healthy diet and lifestyle. “While obesity does not directly determine intelligence, it can influence cognitive abilities through metabolic and vascular pathways. Adopting a healthy lifestyle with balanced nutrition and regular exercise is crucial for maintaining both physical and cognitive health,” he said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.