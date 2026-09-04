Can you drink coffee while breastfeeding? Oncologist shares the exact quantity that is safe for mothers

What a breastfeeding mother eats or drinks can create a lingering worry about whether certain substances could pass into her breast milk and affect the baby. Coffee is one of the dietary worries. After all, excessive consumption even for adults can cause restlessness, palpitations, and sleep disturbances, raising questions about whether babies may be more vulnerable to its effects.

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Caring for a newborn is physically exhausting, and many new mothers rely on caffeine for a much-needed energy boost after sleepless nights. So, do breastfeeding mothers need to give up on coffee?

What does a specialist have to say on this? Dr Pragati Singhal, consultant in breast oncology and oncoplastic surgery, recalled that many new mothers ask her, usually around two weeks after giving birth, ‘Can I finally have my coffee back?’

Her answer is reassuring: “In most cases, the answer is yes, but with a bit of moderation.”

Does caffeine pass into breast milk?

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Expert simplifies caffine consumption for breastfeeding mothers.

{{^usCountry}} How much caffeine from coffee, tea, or other caffeinated drinks reaches breast milk? The doctor assured that the amount is negligible and generally poses no major health risks to a healthy, full-term baby. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How much caffeine from coffee, tea, or other caffeinated drinks reaches breast milk? The doctor assured that the amount is negligible and generally poses no major health risks to a healthy, full-term baby. {{/usCountry}}

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She said, “Having a cup of coffee or tea or any other beverage containing caffeine leads to a relatively low absorption of caffeine into the blood and further on to breast milk, no more than 1% of the total amount consumed by the mother. When it comes to a healthy and full-term baby, it poses no danger to its health at all.”

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Only a small fraction passes into breast milk, but for most healthy, full-term babies, caffeine consumption in moderation is unlikely to affect them.

Which babies are more susceptible to caffeine?

The oncologist, however, advised greater caution if the baby was born prematurely, as their organs are not yet fully developed and may be unable to eliminate caffeine efficiently. Babies under three months old may also be more sensitive, especially if the mother consumes a high amount of caffeine.

In such cases, the expert advised mothers to limit their caffeine intake for a week or two and observe whether the baby's symptoms improve. If the restlessness or sleep disturbances continue, they should consult a paediatrician.

How much is safe?

Since moderation is essential, the oncologist recommended limiting caffeine intake to approximately 200 to 300 mg per day. This is equivalent to around two small cups of brewed coffee or three to four cups of tea, depending on the strength of the brew.

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Narrowing down on the nuances, Dr Singhal said, “It should be taken into consideration that not all ‘cups of coffee’ are the same since a cafe latte or an espresso might contain much more caffeine compared with what is brewed at home. Therefore, it is better to focus on the actual content in the cup rather than the number of cups.”

Therefore, simply counting the number of cups is not enough. One should also consider the type and strength of the caffeinated drink, as larger or stronger caffeinated beverages may quickly push one beyond the recommended daily limit.

How do you know your caffeine consumption is bothering your baby?

Most babies will not be significantly affected by the caffeine their mothers consume. But, in some cases, Dr Singhal noted that caffeine sensitivity may manifest as irritability, an inability to settle down after feeding, or unusually interrupted sleep in a baby who otherwise sleeps soundly.

Should you time your coffee around feeds?

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The timing of coffee consumption also makes a lot of difference. Dr Singhal suggested, “Having your coffee right after a feed, rather than right before one, can slightly lower how much caffeine is in breast milk by the next feeding session, especially if there's a two-to-three-hour gap.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.