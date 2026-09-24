Can you have a heart attack with normal cholesterol? Cardiologist shares 3 lesser-known triggers

Keeping cholesterol in check can help lower the risk of a heart attack. High levels of LDL cholesterol can contribute to plaque build-up in the coronary arteries. If a plaque ruptures, a blood clot can form and block blood flow, causing a heart attack. However, cholesterol is only part of the picture: a person can still have a heart attack even if their cholesterol levels are within the normal range. So, why does this happen, and what other factors affect heart risk?

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Dr Sunil Kumar Mandal, senior consultant and interventional cardiologist at Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, explained to HT Lifestyle why normal cholesterol levels do not necessarily mean a person is safe from a heart attack.

“Each week, I meet patients who look shocked when they hear they had a heart attack. Many tell me, almost the same way every time, ‘My cholesterol was normal the last time I got it checked,'" he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Their reactions reveal a common misconception: that a normal result on a cholesterol test means the heart is healthy. Cholesterol matters, but it is only one part of a person's overall heart risk. Why is a healthy cholesterol level not enough? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their reactions reveal a common misconception: that a normal result on a cholesterol test means the heart is healthy. Cholesterol matters, but it is only one part of a person's overall heart risk. Why is a healthy cholesterol level not enough? {{/usCountry}}

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What things are involved in heart health risk, barring cholesterol level?He said, “A standard lipid panel usually checks total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, and triglycerides. Even so, it leaves out other items that can shape heart risk. One key example is Lipoprotein(a), also called Lp(a). This is a particle you inherit through your genes. Routine labs do not include it, yet it can still raise the chance of heart problems even when LDL levels look fine. Lp(a) works differently from LDL. Diet and exercise do not seem to change it much. For many people, it also never shows up on any test they receive.”

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Other risk factors responsible for heart attacks

Insulin resistance increases heart attack risks.

Here are the 3 risk factors, the cardiologist outlined:

1. Inflammation

Plaque can become weak and break apart, even if it's not very large. Inflammation is responsible for this.

Inflammation is measured through lab tests like high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (CRP).

Inflammation can still be high even if cholesterol levels appear normal. In such cases, the overall risk of heart problems might remain elevated.

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2. Metabolic health

Insulin resistance, prediabetes, and metabolic syndrome can harm blood vessels over time, often without showing up on regular cholesterol tests.

Someone might appear healthy, with normal cholesterol levels, yet still have underlying metabolic issues.

3. Sedentary lifestyle

Chronic stress, poor sleep, and undiagnosed sleep apnea all place ongoing stress on the heart and blood vessels.

Smoking can harm the inner lining of blood vessels directly, without necessarily affecting cholesterol levels.

Air pollution is a real and measurable factor that raises the risk of heart disease.

In the end, the cardiologist advised that even if you have normal cholesterol results, it does not mean your heart is completely healthy, especially if you have a family history of heart disease. Dr Mandal urged you to visit a doctor if you feel tired without a reason, are under a lot of stress, or have other risk factors like diabetes risk or extra weight around the waist. Ensure you go for a detailed check-up for heart health, one that goes beyond a standard blood test.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.