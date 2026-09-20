Think no cough means healthy lungs? Doctor shares other warning signs to watch for

A cough is often considered the most obvious sign of a lung problem. However, this one-dimensional approach to identifying symptoms may be misleading, as the absence of a cough does not necessarily mean your lungs are healthy. Several serious lung conditions can develop without a constant cough and may not cause any noticeable symptoms in their early stages. ALSO READ: Asthma worsening at night? Pulmonologist asks you to check your home for these 5 hidden triggers

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Dr Jeenam Shah, consultant in chest medicine at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, told HT Lifestyle why coughing should not be viewed as the only warning sign and highlighted other symptoms that may indicate an underlying lung condition.

"A cough is an ‘alarm’, not a ‘health certificate,'" she said. “While coughing is one of the most familiar signs of a lung problem, healthy lungs cannot be judged simply by whether or not a person coughs.”

Lung conditions that may develop without a persistent cough

There are many respiratory conditions that develop silently without a regular cough, especially in the early stages. Instead, they have subtler signs. Here are the three conditions the doctor outlined that may not always present with a cough:

1. Asthma:

People with asthma may experience breathlessness, wheezing, or chest tightness without a persistent cough.

These symptoms may occur during exercise, at night, early in the morning, or after exposure to dust, pollution, or allergens.

Symptoms can disappear between episodes; people sometimes mistake them for poor fitness or an allergy.

2. COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease):

In chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), breathlessness may be an equally or even more important warning than coughing.

A person may gradually find that climbing stairs, walking uphill or keeping up with friends has become more difficult.

Rather than seeking medical attention, they may simply become less active and assume it is part of ageing.

In smokers, this gradual change in exercise capacity should not be ignored.

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Lung cancer Early lung cancer can sometimes cause no symptoms.

When symptoms develop, they may include a persistent or changing cough, coughing up blood, chest pain, unexplained weight loss, or recurrent chest infections.

People with a history of smoking or other significant risk factors should discuss their risk with a doctor instead of waiting for symptoms to appear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Lung cancer Early lung cancer can sometimes cause no symptoms.

When symptoms develop, they may include a persistent or changing cough, coughing up blood, chest pain, unexplained weight loss, or recurrent chest infections.

People with a history of smoking or other significant risk factors should discuss their risk with a doctor instead of waiting for symptoms to appear. {{/usCountry}}

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There are also other lung and circulation-related conditions, such as pulmonary hypertension and blood clots in the lungs, where unexplained breathlessness may occur without a persistent cough.

Are there any other signs more important than coughing?

Breathlessness happens before a cough, and it is an equally important warning sign. Dr Shah highlighted pulmonary fibrosis as one condition in which changes in breathing and exercise capacity may be noticed first.

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“Another condition where breathlessness may precede significant coughing is pulmonary fibrosis. Here, the delicate lung tissue gradually becomes scarred and stiff. Patients may initially notice only that they get tired or breathless during activities that were previously easy. A dry cough can occur, but it is not necessarily the first symptom,” she said.

So, a person may initially notice that routine activities leave them winded, short of breath, or tired, even if they rarely cough. A gradual decline in stamina should therefore not be dismissed as poor fitness or ageing!

When should you see a doctor?

A change in your breathing may be more significant than whether you have a cough. Go see a doctor if you experience:

Unexplained or progressively worsening breathlessness Wheezing A decline in exercise capacity Recurrent chest infections Chest pain or discomfort Coughing up blood Unexplained weight loss

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The doctor explained that, depending on a person's symptoms and risk factors, they may be advised to undergo spirometry, chest imaging, oxygen assessment, or other investigations.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.