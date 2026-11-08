Cancer risk reduction: Oncologist explains why healthy eating is not enough, shares what else matters

Worries about cancer and cancer-related deaths are prompting people to adopt healthier lifestyles to lower their risk. Diet is one of the factors that influence cancer occurrence. But can eating healthily reduce cancer risk?

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Eating balanced meals, adding more vegetables and cutting back on processed foods may feel like substantial steps towards protecting your health. Healthy eating is only one part of reducing cancer risk. Cancer prevention requires a well-rounded approach.

Dr Janki Choudhary, consultant in medical oncology at American Oncology Institute, Gurugram, weighed in on whether healthy eating is enough to reduce cancer risk and what other factors you need to consider.

Why is healthy eating alone not enough?

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{{^usCountry}} Eating well counts, but you cannot rely on it alone. Dr Choudhary emphasised that lowering cancer risk involves several measures working together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eating well counts, but you cannot rely on it alone. Dr Choudhary emphasised that lowering cancer risk involves several measures working together. {{/usCountry}}

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“While eating well is undoubtedly important, true cancer prevention encompasses a multifaceted approach that includes maintaining a healthy weight, engaging in regular physical activity, limiting alcohol consumption, avoiding tobacco and excessive sun exposure, managing stress effectively, and participating in appropriate health screenings,” she said. “Getting vaccinated against cancer-linked viruses like HPV and Hepatitis is also important.”

You also need to pay attention to your daily habits. Avoid tobacco, stay active and discuss appropriate vaccinations and screening with your doctor. These measures can lower your risk, but they do not guarantee that you will never develop cancer.

Tobacco consumption remains one of the most prevalent risk factors for cancer in India.

Why do people overlook risk factors?

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The oncologist shared that healthy habits can sometimes create a false sense of security, leading people to believe they have become ‘immune’ to cancer. So, then they may overlook symptoms or skip recommended screenings.

She also highlighted another misconception: “People often rely on a single routine checkup, mistakenly thinking it clears them of all cancer types.”

General health check and cancer screening are not interchangeable. Moreover, conflicting information online about which foods may increase or reduce cancer risk can add to the confusion, leaving people uncertain about what to prioritise.

The oncologist noted, "The information overload, combined with the invisibility of prevention benefits, makes it easy to deprioritise these efforts in daily life. Many ignore manageable drivers like HPV, Hepatitis, or H. pylori bacteria because they cause no immediate pain. People make it not a big issue till it becomes a part of a major life concern."

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Common cancer prevention mistakes to watch for

Here are some of the common mistakes the oncologist listed:

Remaining sedentary despite overwhelming evidence that exercise protects against cancer independent of diet. Dismissing family history and genetic risk, missing opportunities for enhanced surveillance and early intervention. Underestimating alcohol consumption's direct link to multiple cancer types. Failing to address chronic conditions like diabetes and obesity that substantially increase cancer vulnerability. Neglecting regular skin self-examinations and sun protection, underestimating melanoma risk. Overlooking stress management, which significantly impacts immune function and overall health.

When individuals adopt a holistic approach integrating all these elements, they dramatically reduce their cancer risk.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.