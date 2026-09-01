Cardiologist questions cholesterol drugs for heart health, says chasing numbers may not address the ‘root cause’

Cholesterol-lowering medications are widely used to reduce the risk of heart disease and other cardiovascular complications. Cardiologist Dr Jack Wolfson has questioned the extent of their benefits, urging people to look beyond medication and address what he describes as the “root cause” of heart disease. (Also read: Want to know how healthy your heart is? Cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj lists 9 blood tests for ‘cardiovascular risk )

Do cholesterol-lowering drugs protect heart health

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A major cardiovascular study published in April 2026 has sparked discussion over the benefits of further lowering cholesterol to reduce the risk of heart-related complications. The VESALIUS-CV trial, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, studied more than 12,000 high-risk participants who had not previously suffered a heart attack or stroke and followed them for a median of 4.6 years.

The study found that adding a cholesterol-lowering treatment to standard therapy reduced the risk of major cardiovascular events compared with placebo.

In an August 31 Instagram video, Dr Wolfson discussed the trial’s reported number needed to treat, a measure used to estimate how many people need to receive a treatment for one additional person to benefit.

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{{^usCountry}} “All right, you're probably wondering why this number here says 56. Well, 56 is the late-breaking number needed to treat according to the Vesalius trial,” he said. He claimed that 56 people would need to receive the cholesterol-lowering treatment instead of a placebo for more than four and a half years to prevent one death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All right, you're probably wondering why this number here says 56. Well, 56 is the late-breaking number needed to treat according to the Vesalius trial,” he said. He claimed that 56 people would need to receive the cholesterol-lowering treatment instead of a placebo for more than four and a half years to prevent one death. {{/usCountry}}

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‘The benefit is trivial’

Dr Wolfson questioned the extent of the benefit associated with the treatment and argued that patients may already be taking other medications to manage cholesterol and cardiovascular risk. “This is in addition to all the other drugs that they have you on, the statin drugs, drugs like ezetimibe,” he said.

He went on to describe the benefit as “trivial” and claimed that lowering LDL cholesterol to very low levels through medication was not a long-term strategy for health and wellness.

The cardiologist also criticised what he described as an over-reliance on pharmaceutical treatments in conventional cardiology. “You need to pull yourself out of the medical matrix,” he said. He also referred to some of his former cardiology colleagues as “glorified pharmaceutical reps” and urged viewers to seek what he called “root cause cardiology”.

What is root cause cardiology?

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Explaining his “root cause cardiology” approach, Dr Wolfson argued that cardiovascular health should be viewed beyond cholesterol numbers and medication. “Root Cause Cardiology asks the question nobody asked you: why did the light come on in the first place?” he said.

He attributed poor cardiovascular health to what he described as “too much bad stuff”, including ultra-processed food, seed oils, glyphosate, plastics, heavy metals, mould from water-damaged homes, artificial light at night, chronic stress and spending too much time indoors.

At the same time, he advocated what he called “good stuff”, including “real ancestral food, wild seafood, organ meats, morning sunshine, deep sleep, minerals, movement, and people who love you.”

“Change the inputs and the numbers follow,” he said, arguing that focusing primarily on cholesterol numbers could result in people being prescribed multiple medications without addressing the underlying causes of their health problems.

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“You do not have a statin deficiency. You have a biology that has been fed the wrong inputs for decades, and no one ever tested to find out which ones,” he added.

Dr Jack Wolfson is a US-based cardiologist with 16 years of experience performing procedures such as coronary angiograms and pacemaker implantations. He is also the founder of Natural Heart Doctor.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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