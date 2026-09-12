Cardiologist shares 3 key things you need to start doing today if you want to ‘age slower than your parents’

Growing older can look different from what you believe — less mobility, lower strength, exhaustion, and more — if you keep your health in check from early on. Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, an interventional cardiologist, posted on Instagram on September 8, sharing three key things one can do to age more slowly.

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How to age more slowly than your parents?

As we grow older, our parents do too. If one does not take care of their health, it affects not only themselves but also those around them. Dr Sanjay's post reminds us to take care of ourselves first so we can take care of those around us. In his post, he highlighted three things one can do to ensure this happens.

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{{^usCountry}} He also added, “The advantage we have now is that we can see a lot of this risk earlier. I want my patients using this information at 45 or 55, while there’s still plenty of time to do something useful with it.” Therefore, if you want to age more slowly than your parents, here's what Dr Sanjay suggests you should start doing because most people still aren’t doing them: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also added, “The advantage we have now is that we can see a lot of this risk earlier. I want my patients using this information at 45 or 55, while there’s still plenty of time to do something useful with it.” Therefore, if you want to age more slowly than your parents, here's what Dr Sanjay suggests you should start doing because most people still aren’t doing them: {{/usCountry}}

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1. Get your Lp(a) checked once

According to the cardiologist, Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), is largely genetic. It is a simple blood test that measures lipoprotein (a), a type of LDL (bad) cholesterol. It stays pretty stable across your life.

However, elevated levels can raise cardiovascular risk even when your standard cholesterol panel looks decent. “The new 2026 ACC/AHA dyslipidemia guideline recommends that every adult have it checked at least once in their lifetime,” he highlighted.

2. Train for the things you still want to be able to do at 75

Dr Sanjay highlighted a 2026 study of more than 13,000 adults over 65, which found that balance/agility, lower-body strength, and cardiorespiratory fitness were all ‘strongly associated with lower mortality’. “That’s why I care a lot less about whether someone can crush a workout once in a while and a lot more about whether their body is staying useful,” he added.

3. Get sleep apnea treated

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If you snore, wake up exhausted, or your blood pressure refuses to behave, Dr Sanjay highlighted the need to get checked. “Sleep apnea is widely underdiagnosed, and it shows up all over cardiology. Repeated oxygen drops and fragmented sleep night after night can affect blood pressure and metabolic health over time,” he cautioned.

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj is an Interventional Cardiologist and a Certified Practitioner of The Institute for Functional Medicine. He is passionate about guiding both patients and physicians toward a more integrative approach to cardiovascular health

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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