Common mistakes that could damage your teeth in summer season

One of the reasons we look forward to summer season despite the sweltering heat is all the cold treats and delicious drinks we get to enjoy during the hot weather. While gulping down your favourite cold drink could energise you for a bit and make you feel good about yourself, they may also add to the extra kilos besides playing havoc with your dental health. This is precisely the reason your teeth need extra care during summer to prevent them from decay, sensitivity and all those pesky dental issues. (Also read: Oral health tips: Eat these 8 food items to keep your teeth clean and healthy)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr. Karishma Jaradi, Head Dental Surgeon at Dentzz Dental cautions one against mindlessly indulging in sweet treats to beat the heat as it could increase your risk of tooth troubles. Dr Jaradi further adds that not drinking enough water during summer season could hamper saliva formation which aids in preventing plaque build-up. Also, people may skin dentist visits as they are in vacation mode.

Here are common mistakes that people make during summer that could damage their dental health, by Dr Jaradi. She also suggests tips to prevent damage to teeth.

Eating too much sugar: Be mindful of the quantity of your summer treats as eating too much of it can damage your teeth. "The dentine where nerve cells live, if exposed to specific temperature may cause pain. Further, the acid attack after eating sugary foods and drinks can lead to tooth decay. Therefore, it is highly recommended to lower your sugar intake to reduce the risk of tooth decay", says Dr Jaradi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not drinking enough water: It can be a task to stay hydrated in hot weather. When the body is dehydrated, it does not produce saliva which washes away bacteria and food particles to prevent plaque build-up and keeps your teeth and tongue clean. Therefore, drinking plenty of water is essential for both your dental hygiene as well as your overall health.

Neglecting dental health during vacation: While you can go on a vacation and rest, your teeth do not have such privilege. Your mouth is always helping you eat wherever you are, so it gets no vacation and therefore it requires undivided attention. It is recommended to visit your dentist before you leave if you are going away for a long time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not having water after acidic foods or drinks: You might want to enjoy a nice cold drink or an ice cream under a punishing sun on a hot summer day. But if your teeth are sensitive to extreme temperatures, having cold beverages can be a painful experience. Therefore, it is recommended to avoid acidic foods and drinks as much as possible. They tend to soften enamel and make your teeth weaker and more sensitive. Dr Jaradi advises one to drink water after eating acidic substances as these will help to balance the acidity levels in your mouth.

How to take care of your teeth in summer season

A fibre-rich diet can clean your pearly whites naturally and aid saliva formation. Saliva is very important to reduce the effects of the acids and enzymes attacking your teeth. It also contains traces of calcium and phosphate that helps in restoring minerals to areas of teeth that have lost them from the bacterial acids.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"One can also consume cheese, milk and other dairy products. The calcium and phosphates present in them help restore the minerals your teeth might have lost due to the adverse effects of other foods. They also help rebuild tooth enamel. In addition to this, have sugarless chewing gum, a great saliva maker that removes food particles from your mouth," says the Dr Karishma Jaradi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON