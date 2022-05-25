Consuming a lot of drinks and beverages this summer? Here are its side effects

A glass of fruit juice or a soft drink looks much more tempting than a regular plate of dal, sabzi and roti in summer season when the intense heat impacts your appetite and the craving for cooler foods set in. While we feel we are eating less in summer season, skipping meals and replacing them with liquid foods (read juices, energy drinks, sweetened water et al), the calorie intake could be much higher thanks to the sugar in these drinks that may please your taste buds but fail to give the signal of satiety to your brain. Besides, they do greater damage than is visible immediately. From raising your blood sugar levels, causing weight gain to increasing the risk of heart disease, liquid sugar can be a killer. A nutritionist explains the side effects of regular consumption of liquid sugar. (Also read: How to check blood sugar levels at home; step-by-step guide)

"The sweaty summers are here again and so the rising temperature also tempts us to grab ‘those summer beverages (still and carbonated soft drinks, juice-based beverages, 100% juices) that come in our way," says nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her latest Instagram post.

According to Batra, liquid calories in any form be it alcohol, juice, soda, energy drinks, sweetened water, sports drinks, coffee or tea beverages are stealthy calories.

"We don’t often think of them as adding to our daily calorie intake, but they do make an impact when consumed regularly," says the nutritionist.

Here are all the side effects of consuming liquid calories:

Fruit juices are high on sugar

Raises blood sugar levels

Liquid sugar calories can lead to elevated blood sugar levels and insulin resistance. There is a link to a high fructose intake to a decrease in insulin sensitivity and increased risk of type 2 diabetes.

"Sugary beverages seem to increase this risk of delivering a large amount of fructose in a short amount of time. When you consume more fructose than your liver can store as glycogen, the extra fructose is converted into fat. Part of this fat gets stored in your liver, which may drive inflammation, insulin resistance, and elevated blood sugar levels," says Batra.

Causes weight gain

Fluids don’t provide the same feeling of fullness or satisfaction as solid foods, as the body doesn’t 'register' liquid calories as it does calories from solid food. This may prompt a person to keep eating even after intake of a high-calorie drink which ultimately causes an increase in calorie thereby leading to weight gain.

Increases heart disease risk

Liquid sugars also have negative effects on heart health. High intake of fructose raises your levels of triglycerides and other fat molecules in your bloodstream. High amounts of these fats in your blood increase heart disease risk.

"Liquid calories can easily add up if you are not paying attention, which is why you should be aware of them. So, make smart choices when it comes to summer drinks," concludes Lovneet Batra.

