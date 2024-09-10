Cooking vs. microwaving: Which method is healthier? Nutritionist's answer will surprise you

Microwaves are one of the best technological innovations that can reheat or bake food items in very less time, without us supervising the cooking. However, how safe is it? Does it zap the nutrients out of the food items and make it less healthy for our consumption? Nutritionist Shyla Cadogan, RD, in a recent article, delved into the mechanisms to find answers. Microwaves use electromagnetic waves that are absorbed in the molecules of the food – this allows the food to get cooked faster(AI generated)

How do microwaves cook food?

Microwaves use electromagnetic waves that are absorbed in the molecules of the food – this allows the food to get cooked faster. It has been observed that even in traditional methods of cooking – such as stir frying, or boiling can affect the nutrient composition in food in some ways. It has been observed that cutting the vegetables into too small pieces can also make them lose their nutrient composition in some ways – this effect is seen lesser in the case of microwaves.

Nutrients that are preserved:

Nutrients such as carbs, fats, proteins, and fiber are required for the body to generate energy – microwaves ensure to preserve these nutrients in food. Microwaves lower the energy and require comparatively less time to cook the food, more nutrients can be preserved in the process. The sodium, potassium, and phosphorus content are also preserved in the food when we microwave it.

Is standing in front of microwave safe when it's on?

According to the strong safe standards followed by the manufacturers of microwaves, it is considered safe to stand in front of a microwave when it is switched on. However, it is still advised to avoid standing in front of it, in case there is a leak or damage that we cannot predict.

The nutritionist further stated that while cooking in any form can affect the nutrient composition in food, microwaving food is a lot more convenient and healthier alternative to the traditional methods. Reheating food using the microwave can actually preserve a lot more nutrients than doing it in a pan on. stove.

