Correcting posture, alleviating chronic back pain and neck pain through Pilates

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Jan 08, 2024 12:24 PM IST

Say ‘goodbye’ to pain as Pilates exercises offer relief from chronic backache and neck discomfort

In an era dominated by sedentary lifestyles, the widespread issues of poor posture and chronic back and neck pain have emerged as significant challenges but Pilates steps in as a holistic movement practice, renowned for its effectiveness in tackling these posture related issues. At its essence, the exercise regime embodies a philosophy of mindfulness and alignment.

Correcting posture, alleviating chronic back pain and neck pain through Pilates (Pixabay)
Correcting posture, alleviating chronic back pain and neck pain through Pilates (Pixabay)

Named after its creator, Joseph Pilates, Pilates exercises aim to strengthen the body which beginners can even try at home. Pilates focuses on proper postural alignment, core strength and muscle balance and beginners can do most of the Pilates moves at home including the hundred, the roll-up, the shoulder bridge or the criss-cross as they are absolutely fun to do even without the use of a reformer.

Reformers are workout machines which enhance core stability along with good postural alignment in those who use it for workouts. A Pilates studio might appear like a war-zone to you but it works wonders for those in pursuit of a well-toned and strong body.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kavita Prakash, 3rd generation Classical Pilates Instructor and Founder of Level Up, shared, “By engaging in deliberate and controlled movements using specialised spring assisted apparatus, Pilates helps practitioners cultivate an elevated level of body awareness. This method goes beyond mere physical exercise; it is a transformative practice that reconnects individuals with their bodies, fostering a profound understanding of movement and posture.”

Highlighting that Pilates is built on 6 major fundamentals – breathing, concentration, control, centering, precision and flow, she elaborated, “The focus and awareness that is placed on alignment while exercising, helps individuals to carry this awareness into their daily lives. The practice not only corrects existing postural imbalances but also serves as a preventative measure against future issues. Pilates' emphasis on the deep abdominal muscles contributes significantly to this, creating a stable foundation that supports the spine's natural curvature.”

Kavita Prakash revealed, “Beyond posture, Pilates is a beacon of hope for those battling with chronic back and neck pain. The method's low-impact exercises enhance spinal flexibility and strengthens the muscles surrounding the spine. This dual action not only provides relief from existing pain but also prevents the recurrence of discomfort. It is an exercise modality that heals from within, addressing the root causes of pain rather than merely alleviating symptoms.”

She concluded, “With consistent practice, practitioners develop an astounding connection with their bodies, fostering a mindful approach to movement. This awareness empowers individuals to take control of their daily activities, ensuring that each movement is executed with precision. In essence, Pilates transcends being a mere workout regime; it becomes a transformative journey. Through its emphasis on body awareness, muscular balance, and precise movements, Pilates offers a pathway to a pain-free, aligned, and resilient body in our fast-paced, modern world.”

