Corticobasal Degeneration: Warning signs of the degenerative disease you should know

Corticobasal degeneration, also known as corticobasal syndrome can cause the brain to deteriorate with problems in movement, memory, speech and coordination. The degenerative disease starts to develop due to build-up of a protein called Tau which also happens in Alzheimer's disease. A person suffering from this disease will show symptoms of dementia, slow and slurred speech, balance issues, muscle stiffness, difficulty in controlling limb on one side of the body, difficulty in swallowing among others. (Also read: Alzheimer’s disease: 5 daily habits that increase risk of dementia)

What is corticobasal degeneration; know the causes

"It is a rare condition in which parts of a person’s brain get narrowed and nerve cells deteriorate and die over time. Owing to the build-up of a misfolded protein called Tau, the brain deteriorates over time damaging and killing your neurons. In some people, it might be caused due to environmental changes and aging," says Dr. Najeeb Ur Rehman, Senior Consultant Neurology, Marengo QRG Hospital, Faridabad.

Symptoms of corticobasal degeneration

Dr Rehman says the degenerative disease strikes the area of the brain that processes information and brain structures that play a key role in controlling movement.

"This deteriorating condition can cause difficulty in movement on one or both sides of the body. The person with this condition may also develop health issues such as poor coordination, stiffness, memory problems, muscle jerks, abnormal postures of the hands or feet (like hand forming a clenched fist), swallowing problem, balance problems, unusual eye movements, difficulty thinking, and trouble with speech (slow and halting speech) or language and so on," says the expert talking about the symptoms.

How to diagnose corticobasal degeneration

"To identify this disease, the patient is advised to undergo Neurological examination, blood test, imaging test such as CT or MRI, Electroencephalography (EEG) and Lab tests. To assess brain function and memory, Neuropsychological testing is conducted," says Dr Rehman.

Management

Dr Rehman says there is no treatment available that can slow down or reverse the progression of corticobasal degeneration.

"However, certain medicines might help keep the symptoms under check. Levodopa and baclofen are recommended to manage muscle rigidity. Clonazepam can help with muscle spasms. Botox injections can ease pain. Cholinesterases inhibitors (donepezil, rivastigmine, and galantamine) can help out handle memory problems. Therapies like physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy may also be advised to relieve the symptoms," he says.

