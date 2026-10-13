Cracking knuckles cause arthritis, but smoking does not: Orthopaedic specialist debunks 5 popular myths about the disease

Arthritis is often associated only with ageing, but it can affect people across different age groups and for many different reasons. In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, orthopaedic specialist Dr Ankur Singh debunked five common myths associated with the disease to help us be better informed and make the right lifestyle choices for reducing the risk.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Orthopaedic surgeon explains how smartphone use can affect the hand and wrist, shares habits that can help

Myth 1: Smoking has no connection to arthritis

The belief that smoking only affects the lungs and has no connection to arthritis is a myth. “In reality, smoking can increase the risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis and may worsen inflammation and disease progression,” shared Dr Singh.

“Smoking can also reduce blood supply to tissues, affect bone health and make treatment less effective in some patients. Quitting smoking is therefore an important part of managing overall musculoskeletal and joint health,” he added.

Myth 2: Arthritis is inevitable with age

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Another common myth is that arthritis is an inevitable part of ageing, and nothing can be done to prevent or manage it. Dr Singh shared that while the risk of certain types of arthritis increases with age, symptoms are not something a person simply has to tolerate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another common myth is that arthritis is an inevitable part of ageing, and nothing can be done to prevent or manage it. Dr Singh shared that while the risk of certain types of arthritis increases with age, symptoms are not something a person simply has to tolerate. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active, protecting joints from injuries and seeking medical advice early can help reduce symptoms and improve quality of life,” he noted.

Following a healthy lifestyle helps reduce the risk of arthritis with age.

Myth 3: Exercise damages arthritic joints

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Singh also called out the misconception that exercise damages arthritic joints, pointing out that in most cases, appropriate physical activity is beneficial.

“Low-impact exercises such as walking, swimming, cycling, stretching and strength training can improve muscle strength, flexibility and joint function. However, the exercise programme should be adapted according to the type and severity of arthritis,” he stated.

Myth 4: Complete rest is the best treatment for joint pain

In the words of the orthopaedic specialist, “Another myth is that complete bed rest is the best treatment during joint pain. Prolonged inactivity can actually lead to stiffness, muscle weakness and reduced mobility. During a flare-up, activity may need to be modified rather than stopped completely.”

Myth 5: Cracking knuckles can cause arthritis

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

People also often believe that cracking knuckles causes arthritis. However, Dr Singh stated that current evidence does not establish knuckle cracking as a cause of osteoarthritis.

“Similarly, arthritis is not one single disease. Osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, gout and other inflammatory or autoimmune conditions have different causes and require different approaches to treatment,” he shared.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Ankur Singh is the Associate Director and Head (Unit I) of Orthopaedics and Robotic Joint Replacement at Sarvodaya Hospital, Greater Noida, West.