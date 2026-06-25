Cricketer Axar Patel’s ‘worst diet’ included tea, puffs and no breakfast; says one protein habit transformed his routine

India all-rounder Axar Patel may be one of the fittest athletes in the country today, but he admits his diet once looked nothing like that of a professional cricketer. From starting his day with tea and puffs to regularly skipping breakfast, Patel revealed how adopting a simple protein-first habit transformed his nutrition and daily routine during a conversation with Jatin Sapru on Like An Athlete. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut promotes millets and colourful thali for balanced diet, says ‘eat local, eat seasonal’ for better health )

How Axar Patel overcame his 'worst diet'

Axar Patel reveals protein first habit that transformed his morning routine.(Instagram)

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Speaking about nutrition and fitness, Axar admitted that he does not obsess over counting macros or tracking every gram of protein and carbohydrates. “I’m involved in some things, but not too deeply. I know this isn’t ideal, but I don’t get into all the calculations. I don’t think, ‘I need exactly 25 grams of protein’ or a certain amount of carbs every day,” Axar said.

The all-rounder revealed that his trainer, Soham Desai, played a key role in improving his diet after witnessing what Axar described as his “worst diet.”

Recalling his earlier eating habits, Axar said his mornings often began with just tea, followed by snacks such as puffs, patties, samosas, vada pav and sev puri, with no proper breakfast in sight. “My trainer had seen my worst diet. He understood my mentality and told me that if I wasn’t having breakfast, at least I should start my day with protein,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} That advice led to a lasting change. “Now it has become a habit that I wake up and have protein first. Whether I eat breakfast or not, I’ll take protein,” Axar shared. What’s in Axar Patel’s morning protein shake {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That advice led to a lasting change. “Now it has become a habit that I wake up and have protein first. Whether I eat breakfast or not, I’ll take protein,” Axar shared. What’s in Axar Patel’s morning protein shake {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The cricketer detailed his go-to morning protein shake, which includes a scoop of protein powder, almonds, walnuts, half a banana, almond milk and cold water. On days when he needs an extra boost of energy, he even adds a shot of espresso. “I blend it all into a shake and drink it. No matter what, my day starts with this now,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cricketer detailed his go-to morning protein shake, which includes a scoop of protein powder, almonds, walnuts, half a banana, almond milk and cold water. On days when he needs an extra boost of energy, he even adds a shot of espresso. “I blend it all into a shake and drink it. No matter what, my day starts with this now,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Axar, the goal was not to follow a strict diet plan but to give his body a consistent nutritional foundation every morning. “He told me that if I give my body these nutrients every morning, it will get used to receiving them regularly and function accordingly,” Axar added.

The Indian star’s admission offers a glimpse into how small, sustainable changes, rather than strict calorie counting, have helped him build a healthier routine while continuing to perform at the highest level.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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