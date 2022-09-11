Curd vs buttermilk: Nutritionist on why chaach is better than dahi

Curd is slightly more popular than buttermilk and added to the diet frequently for better digestion and health. Experts however say chaach or buttermilk should be preferred to dahi as it is not only lighter to digest but also suits all body types as per Ayurveda. But considering both curd and buttermilk are made with almost the same process, why is latter better than the former? Here's what an expert has to say. (Also read: This buttermilk recipe will boost digestion and cut cholesterol)

Dr Dimple Jangda in her recent Instagram post says that while curd has a warming effect on the body, buttermilk on the other hand is cooling in nature. Wonder why? The expert explains in the video that curd or yoghurt has an active bacterial strain that ferments when it comes into contact with heat. So when we consume curd, it comes into contact with the stomach heat and starts fermenting more aggressively. This warms up the body instead of cooling it.

The Ayurveda expert says that this doesn't happen with buttermilk as the minute you add water to the curd or yoghurt, the fermentation process stops. Adding condiments to the buttermilk like cumin powder, pink salt, cilantro has added benefits. "In India we also add clarified butter (ghee) with asafoetida, ginger, chilly and curry leaves to aid the digestion process. Now this buttermilk is cooling in nature versus curd that takes longer to get digested by your body," says Dr Jangda.

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN CURD AND YOGHURT

Dr Jangda explains the difference between curd and yoghurt in her Insta post.

Curd has lactic acid bacteria called “lactobacillus” because of which the bacteria multiply in the milk. When the bacteria present in the curd reaches our intestine alive, it gives us health benefits.

In Yoghurt, two more strains of good bacteria called Lactobacillus Bulgaris and Streptococcus Thermophilus are added to ensure that they reach the intestine alive and provide health benefits like digestion.

RULES TO CONSUME CURD AND YOGHURT AS PER AYURVEDA

As per Dr Jangda, curd and yoghurt both are fermented, sour in taste, hot in potency, and heavy to digest. They also increase fat and strength, help reduce vata imbalances and give body stability.

However, curds must be avoided in the following cases:

- Avoid curd when you have obesity, kapha disorders, bleeding disorders, inflammatory disorders, increased stiffness, and also rheumatoid arthritis.

- Curd consumption at night is not recommended as it can trigger cold, cough, sinus. But if you are habituated to consuming curd at night, ensure to add a pinch of pepper or fenugreek.

- Avoid heating curd as it destroys all useful bacteria. But in some regions, curries are made with heated yoghurt or curd and people are habituated for a very long period of time, so that their bodies can tolerate it well.

- Curd is not advisable for those with skin disorders, pitta imbalances, headaches, disturbed sleep, and digestive disorders.

REASONS TO REPLACE CURD WITH BUTTERMILK

Butter milk is considered the best substitute for curd. It is called the equivalent of nectar, for humans. You can whip 2 teaspoons of curd or yoghurt, add 1 glass of water, some cumin powder, pink salt to taste, and garnish with cilantro, says Dr Jangda.

- It is used to maintain health and treat diseases.

- It is easy to digest, has astringent and sour tastes; it improves digestion and is suitable for all three body types.

- It is useful in the treatment of inflammation, digestive disorders, Gastro intestinal disorders, lack of appetite, spleen disorders, anaemia.

- It is beneficial even during winters for treating indigestion.

