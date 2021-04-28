Cut the guilt: Sanjana Sanghi's mental health advice amid rising Covid-19 cases

With rising Covid-19 cases and deaths taking over India, the deadly pandemic that most thought we had just narrowly missed has consumed our nation a lot worse in the second waves. While during the first lockdown wearing masks, staying indoors and practising social distancing seemed like enough, with the virus coming closer and closer and affecting such a large number of people, we are forced to question if we are doing enough to help battle the virus and those around us who may be in need. Bollywood newcomer Sanjana Sanghi is also struggling with such thoughts, and the Dil Bechara actor took to her Instagram feed to share her thoughts about not doing 'enough' and how to deal with the guilt that comes with this feeling. Sharing a picture of herself that had the text 'Cut the Guilt' written on it, she shared in the caption, "Our mind is a very tricky place. Don’t let it consume you. And if you have somehow tricked yourself into thinking this is a good time to ride yourself with GUILT - there is NO right way of telling you how WRONG you are."

The Dil Bechara actor shared several slides that had some of the many questions that 'may be plaguing your mind these days', the slides read: Did I donate enough? Did I check in enough? Did I share enough information? Have I been productive enough? Have I been sensitive enough? Am I doing enough?

Sanjana went on to explain, "Guess what? There is no defining what’s “enough” There was never a rule book handed to any of us on how to cope with a catastrophic pandemic in our lifetimes. We all, together are trying. We are stumbling, we are falling and we are together rising. But we are ALL trying."

She advised her followers to, "Just do YOUR bit. Whether small. Whether big. Whether it’s “ENOUGH” or not is for nobody other than yourself to decide. Let’s just be there. For our family. For our friends. For all the ones we love. For strangers. For ourselves. Times are tough enough. Let’s not make it tougher for ourselves. It’s all enough."

On the professional front, Sanjana was last seen in the Bollywood remake of the 2014 Hollywood film, The Fault in Our Stars which is based on a book by the same name. In the Bollywood remake titled Dil Bechara, Sanjana starred alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away by suicide just before the release of the film in 2020.