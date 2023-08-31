Dealing with smelly armpits? Try these natural tips to banish odour

Having smelly armpits can be embarrassing. When we sweat a lot in a hot, enclosed space, we sometimes feel self-conscious and worry that we might smell. This may not be entirely true, but it happens to everyone and shouldn't really worry you. Contrary to popular belief, sweat is not the only cause of body odour. Even if you sweat a lot, you won't smell terrible. The opposite is also true. You may not sweat at all and still have an odour coming from your armpits. The presence of bacteria that generate odours on our bodies and in the moist and hairy areas of the body is what causes the unpleasant smell that emanates from our armpits.

Are you tired of trying chemical-laden deodorants and powders that only make your armpits irritated then don't worry we are here to help you. Ruchita Acharya, beauty expert and founder of Glow & Green, shared with HT Lifestyle some natural ways to get rid of stinky armpits. (Also read: 8 tips to take care of your underarms )

Tips to get rid of smelly armpits naturally

According to Ruchita the common reasons why your underarms could smell are:

● Excessive eating of sulphur-containing foods including cabbage, onion, broccoli, and garlic.

● Who does not frequently take a bath smells so bad because regular bathing helps to remove the germs that cause odour.

● Not changing your clothes right after working out.

Some tips suggested by Ruchita to get rid of smelly armpits:

1. Personal hygiene

Take two times daily showers during the summer and use good antibacterial soap to ensure that extra sweat and bacteria are routinely wiped away. Exfoliating your pits once a week is the greatest approach to removing dead skin cells. Applying a scrub or using a loofah to your armpits will accomplish this. Wear loose clothes to allow your body to breathe and stay cool, it is best to wear cotton and linen clothing. Make sure you regularly shave your underarms. Numerous bacteria can thrive on skin covered with hairs.

2. Diet advice

Stay away from foods high in sulphur, such as garlic, onions, and leafy vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, and broccoli. Sulphur compounds have a rotten egg odour. When skin bacteria have access to sulphur, they can create additional sulphur compounds and give off an extremely unpleasant stench.

3. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has potent antibacterial properties. It can be used as a natural deodorant because of its antimicrobial qualities and lovely scent. Tea tree oil gives you good skin and removes bacteria from your body. Because it is not acidic by nature, it can be applied to delicate areas. Take a few drops of tea tree oil in some water to dilute. If the musty smell is still there, apply it two or three times daily. Always do a patch test before using.

4. Neem leaves

Spray a few drops of neem juice on your skin, and then leave it on for at least two or two minutes. Neem has strong therapeutic and antibacterial capabilities; applying neem juice to the skin prevents odour-causing germs from growing.

