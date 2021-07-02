Deepika Padukone's love for raw mango sets us relating, here are its benefits

We don’t blame you if you can’t stop watching Deepika Padukone’s latest video on loop as she makes her hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori try spicy raw mangoes for the first time and his shocking reaction that follows. Gripping the Internet with her hilarious viral video, Deepika made us obsessed with it too since this tangy fruit drizzled with chilli powder and salt hits us with the childhood nostalgia given it is one of the most relished foods during summer.

We couldn’t help but look up and list some health benefits of eating kachcha aam or raw mangoes as it prevents dehydration, detoxifies the liver and promises other fitness perks. If you are a fitness enthusiast like us, you would be pleased to know that a glass of raw mango juice is a great refreshment drink after working out and serves as an ideal food to keep our body cool despite depletion of vital minerals through sweat during summer.

Taking to her Instagram handle on late Thursday evening, Deepika shared a video featuring Yianni with a bowl of raw mangoes sprinkled with masala and salt. When he inquires what the slices of raw mangoes have been smeared with, Deepika tells him to not be inquisitive and just eat them.

Taking a bite of the same, the New Yorker pops his eyes out in a shock and exclaims, “My whole mouth is burning” while Deepika doubles down in audible laughter. Deepika simply captioned the video with a devil emoji and that is basically all of us desi people who cannot hold back their love for adding a tinge of masala and spice to everything, fruits being no exception.

Benefits of eating raw mangoes:

It is that time of the year when cravings for mango delights are at an all time high as the mango season has finally arrived for a limited period of time and apart from preventing dehydration and detoxifying the liver, eating mangoes in raw form in moderation also cures stomach disorders such as constipation, bloating, indigestion and diarrhea. Their consumption replenishes the reserves of sodium chloride and promotes the secretion of bile acid.

They support healthy heart function courtesy their magnesium and potassium content while their unique antioxidant, mangiferin, helps balance cholesterol, triglycerides and fatty acid levels that reduce the risk of heart diseases. Since it contains very few calories and almost no sugars, it boosts metabolism and helps the body burn more calories hence, is perfect to include in a weight loss program.

Being a great source of both fiber and beta-carotene, raw mangoes help lower blood pressure while their high water content and dietary fibre promotes digestive health. The raw mango juice serves as a yummy thirst quencher this hot season and the fruit’s vitamins C, K, A, B6 and folate provide a host of healing benefits including improvement of immune system, vision, skin and hair, lowering the risk of prostate cancer and shielding the body from various infections like common cold, cough etc.

