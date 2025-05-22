Detecting multiple sclerosis: Doctor shares 9 early warning signs to know

Multiple sclerosis is a progressive condition where the brain and the spinal cord get affected due to damage to the myelin sheath. This further causes a lot of neurological symptoms, such as vision loss, pain, weakness of limbs, fatigue and impaired coordination. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Bharath Kumar Surisetti, Consultant Neuro Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad said, “Because symptoms vary widely in type, intensity, and duration, early detection can be difficult. However, recognising certain early signs can help ensure timely diagnosis and management.” Also read | World Multiple Sclerosis Day: Warning signs and symptoms, causes and all you want to know Vision loss, pain and weakness of limbs are symptoms of multiple sclerosis.(Freepik)

1. Vision problems

One of the earliest and most common symptoms is optic neuritis, causing pain and blurred vision in one eye. Some individuals may also experience color blindness, double vision, or involuntary eye movement (nystagmus).

2. Dysesthesia

A band-like tightening sensation around the chest or abdomen, often compared to a blood pressure cuff. This results from nerve irritation in the spinal cord.

3. Bladder and bowel dysfunction

Nearly 80% of people with multiple sclerosis experience bladder issues such as urgency, frequency, incontinence, or incomplete emptying. Bowel changes include constipation, diarrhea, or reduced control, often manageable through diet, hydration, and medications.

4. Fatigue

Multiple sclerosis fatigue is persistent, unpredictable, and worsens with heat or activity. It can interfere with daily tasks even after adequate sleep and typically intensifies as the day progresses.

Know the early warning signs of multiple sclerosis.(Unsplash)

5. Cognitive changes

Up to 50% of people with multiple sclerosis report difficulties with memory, attention, information processing, language, and executive functions like organising or planning.

6. Gait and balance issues

Weakness in the legs, spasticity, and sensory deficits can cause difficulty walking and maintaining balance, leading to changes in posture and mobility.

7. Pain

Multiple sclerosis-related pain may be neuropathic (nerve-based) or musculoskeletal due to altered gait and posture, affecting quality of life.

8. Sexual dysfunction

Multiple sclerosis often affects sexual health, including arousal, orgasm, and libido, due to nerve damage. Emotional challenges like anxiety and depression can further compound these issues.

9. Dizziness and vertigo

Many with multiple sclerosis experience light headedness or a spinning sensation. Lesions in brain areas controlling balance and coordination are typically responsible.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.