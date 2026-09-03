Dhaniya to nariyal: Nutritionist Simrun Chopra shares health benefits of these 5 simple panjiri recipes for Janmashtami

Krishna Janmashtami, also called Krishna Jayanti, celebrates Lord Krishna's birth. This year, the festival starts on September 4 at 2:25 AM and ends on September 5 at 12:13 AM. As Janmashtami approaches, temples are decorated, and people are excited to celebrate. During this festival, 56 types of food, known as bhog, along with many other dishes, are prepared for the deity. Many Indian households make a dish called panjiri as prasad for Lord Krishna. Panjiri is considered Lord Krishna's favorite, making it a common offering. There are various ways to prepare panjiri.

What traditional foods are prepared for Janmashtami?

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This Janmashtami, Nutritionist Simrun Chopra shares five traditional panjiri recipes you can make and offer to the deity.

1. Dhaniya (coriander) panjiri

Dhaniya panjiri is a popular dish made for Janmashtami. It is known for its great smell and taste. This dish includes coriander seeds and is easy to prepare. First, roast the coriander seeds in ghee and set them aside. Next, roast dry fruits and nuts, like makhanas, and add powdered sugar. Cook everything together and serve.

2. Nariyal (coconut) panjiri

This panjiri, made with grated coconut, is easy to prepare and very tasty. To make it for Janmashtami, first dry roast grated coconut and muskmelon seeds in separate pans. Then, add sugar powder and green cardamom. Mix the grated coconut and melon seeds into the dry fruit mix, then cook well. Serve it to the deity as prashad.

3. Dry fruit panjiri

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Panjiri is an easy prasad recipe. Adding dry fruits makes it tastier. To make panjiri, first heat ghee and add mixed dry fruits. Roast the dry fruits and set them aside. Next, roast the makhana until crispy. Then, roast the wheat flour in ghee. After that, add the crushed dry fruits and powdered sugar. Cook everything and enjoy.

4. Besan (gram flour) panjiri

Besan panjiri is a delicious treat that is easy to make. To prepare it, heat ghee in a pan and dry-roast the besan until it turns brown and smells fragrant. Next, add chopped dry fruits like almonds and pistachios, along with whole fox nuts. Then, add cardamom powder and powdered sugar. Mix everything well, and it's ready to enjoy.

5. Gond (edible gum) panjiri

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{{^usCountry}} Dhaniya panjiri is a healthy version of a popular treat. To make it, heat ghee in a pan. Add gond (edible gum) and let it puff up. Once it’s done, drain the extra oil. Next, add grated coconut to the pan and cook it until it turns brown. Then, mix in ghee, wheat flour, coconut, and gond. Cook everything together and serve. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhaniya panjiri is a healthy version of a popular treat. To make it, heat ghee in a pan. Add gond (edible gum) and let it puff up. Once it’s done, drain the extra oil. Next, add grated coconut to the pan and cook it until it turns brown. Then, mix in ghee, wheat flour, coconut, and gond. Cook everything together and serve. {{/usCountry}}

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)