Diabetes is often associated with older age, but the condition is increasingly affecting younger adults too. The tricky part? Its early warning signs can be easy to overlook or mistake for everyday issues such as stress, fatigue or dehydration. So, what should you actually be watching out for? HT Lifestyle spoke to medical experts to understand the early signs of Type 2 diabetes in young adults, why they shouldn't be ignored and when it may be time to get your blood sugar levels checked. (Also read: Air pollution and gut health: Doctor explains how constant exposure to toxic air can affect your gut microbiome and trigger digestive discomfort )

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“Diabetes is no longer a health concern that people can afford to worry about only after crossing 40. Increasingly, young adults are also at risk, and the worrying part is that the early signs can easily be mistaken for everyday problems such as tiredness, stress or dehydration. What may seem like a harmless change in your routine could be your body signalling that something is not right,” says Dr Archana Pate, consultant, internal medicine, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.

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Type 2 diabetes develops when the body does not produce enough insulin or cannot use it effectively, resulting in elevated blood glucose levels. While some individuals may not experience noticeable symptoms initially, recognising subtle changes can help identify the condition earlier.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Suyash Kulkarni, consultant, internal medicine, Surya Hospitals, Mumbai, paying attention to recurring symptoms is particularly important among younger adults. “When a young person walks into my clinic with a complaint of constant tiredness, recurrent skin infections or unexplained weight changes, diabetes may not be the first thing they suspect. Many associate the condition with older age or assume that if they are young and otherwise functioning normally, their blood sugar levels are unlikely to be a concern. That assumption can delay diagnosis.” 7 early warning signs of diabetes in young adults 1. Frequent urination and excessive thirst {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Suyash Kulkarni, consultant, internal medicine, Surya Hospitals, Mumbai, paying attention to recurring symptoms is particularly important among younger adults. “When a young person walks into my clinic with a complaint of constant tiredness, recurrent skin infections or unexplained weight changes, diabetes may not be the first thing they suspect. Many associate the condition with older age or assume that if they are young and otherwise functioning normally, their blood sugar levels are unlikely to be a concern. That assumption can delay diagnosis.” 7 early warning signs of diabetes in young adults 1. Frequent urination and excessive thirst {{/usCountry}}

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One of the recognisable symptoms of elevated blood sugar is frequent urination, particularly at night. When blood glucose levels rise, the kidneys try to remove excess glucose through urine, drawing more water out of the body and causing increased thirst.

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“Waking up several times at night to urinate or constantly needing water without an obvious reason warrants a blood sugar check,” explains Dr Kulkarni.

2. Persistent fatigue, even after adequate sleep

While stress, long working hours and irregular sleep can cause tiredness, persistent fatigue may also be linked to elevated blood sugar. “When the body is unable to use glucose effectively, a person may feel unusually drained. If this is accompanied by increased thirst, frequent urination or unexplained weight changes, blood sugar testing becomes important,” says Dr Kulkarni.

Hidden insulin issues can lead to weight gain and fatigue despite normal blood tests.

3. Constant hunger and unexplained weight changes

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Feeling hungry even after eating, or experiencing unexpected weight loss without changing eating habits or activity levels, can sometimes signal that the body is not using glucose efficiently. Dr Pate explains that when insulin production or function is impaired, the body’s ability to use glucose is affected, potentially contributing to persistent hunger and unexplained weight changes.

4. Dark patches around the neck and underarms

Certain skin changes can also point to an underlying metabolic concern. Acanthosis nigricans causes dark, slightly thickened or velvety patches, commonly around the neck, underarms and groin. It is associated with insulin resistance and may be mistaken for tanning or pigmentation. “In a young adult, particularly someone with a family history of diabetes or increased abdominal fat, it is worth checking for insulin resistance,” says Dr Kulkarni.

5. Blurred or fluctuating vision

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Changes in vision, including intermittent blurriness, can occur when blood glucose levels fluctuate. Elevated glucose can affect fluid balance in the eye and temporarily alter the shape of the lens. “Repeated episodes of blurred vision need medical attention rather than simply being attributed to screen fatigue or a change in spectacle power,” advises Dr Kulkarni.

6. Recurrent infections and slow-healing wounds

Repeated fungal infections, particularly in the genital area and skin folds, can sometimes be associated with high blood sugar. Elevated glucose may encourage fungal growth and affect the body’s ability to fight infections. Cuts and minor wounds that take unusually long to heal are also worth investigating.

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“If an infection keeps returning despite treatment, I would advise looking beyond the infection itself and checking whether there is an underlying metabolic problem,” says Dr Kulkarni.

7. Increasing waist circumference and abdominal fat

“I have seen people who do not consider themselves overweight overlook their metabolic risk because their weight appears normal. Waist circumference, family history and other metabolic markers are important parts of the assessment,” explains Dr Kulkarni.

The waist size is an indicator of abdominal fat.

Why are more young adults at risk of type 2 diabetes?

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Age does not offer complete protection against Type 2 diabetes. Family history, sedentary routines, abdominal obesity, irregular sleep, physical inactivity and dietary habits can all contribute to metabolic risk. Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or a history of gestational diabetes also need to be mindful of their long-term risk.

“Individuals who have a family history of diabetes, especially in their parents or siblings, need to take notice of these symptoms since they are at a higher risk due to genetic predisposition. It is possible for someone to have diabetes even without any family history, and individuals cannot rule out these symptoms just on the basis of their age,” says Dr Pate.

When should you get your blood sugar tested?

A fasting blood glucose test and HbA1c are commonly used to assess blood sugar levels. While the former measures glucose at a particular point in time, HbA1c estimates average blood glucose levels over approximately three months. The appropriate tests and screening frequency depend on an individual’s age, medical history and risk factors.

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“It is important for young adults to know that these symptoms do not necessarily indicate diabetes. Nevertheless, having one or more of these symptoms is definitely a cause for concern, and individuals should seek medical opinion. A simple blood test will help determine the level of blood sugar,” says Dr Pate.

Dr Kulkarni adds, “My advice to young adults is simple: do not wait for your body to show obvious signs of illness before paying attention to your metabolic health. A recurring infection, unexplained fatigue or a change in your skin may not necessarily mean you have diabetes, but if these changes persist, it is worth investigating. The earlier we identify elevated blood sugar, the better our opportunity to manage it and prevent complications later in life.”

Early diagnosis, appropriate medical care and timely lifestyle interventions can help manage Type 2 diabetes and reduce the risk of long-term complications.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.