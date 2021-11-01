Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Diwali 2021: Ayurveda detox tips you must follow before and after heavy meals

Diwali 2021: Worried about Diwali food overburdening your digestive system? Here are expert-approved Ayurveda tips to boost your metabolism and cut cholesterol.
Diwali 2021: Ayurveda remedies to cleanse your system before and after heavy meals.(Shutterstock)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 03:31 PM IST
By Parmita Uniyal

Diwali 2021: Many people may go overboard with Diwali food during the festive season and end up with acidity, bloating and other health problems. While Ayurveda doesn't recommend binge-eating, if it is inevitable, one must follow these tips by Dr Zeel Gandhi, Ayurvedic doctor and a formulator for Vedix.

Honey, lemon and dalchini

Expecting digestive troubles after having a calorie-laden meal this Diwali? Here's what you should do.

"Immediately after a heavy meal, you can have one tablespoon of honey with one lemon squeezed over it and dalchini. This helps to cut down the fat and also stimulate good enzymes in the system. Basically, it prevents cholesterol from hitting the roof," says Dr Gandhi.

Boost your digestion with trikatu and ghee

If you know that you are going to have a heavy meal later in the day, it's good to prepare your system beforehand. "Before having a heavy meal, you can have Trikatu (a mix of black pepper or kali mirch, ginger or adhrak and long pepper or pippali) with ghee to keep your metabolism strong. It will help you digest your food," says Dr Gandhi.

The Ayurveda expert says that it works very well for diabetics also who want to enjoy the season and have a little more sweet with everyone as it kindles the digestion and helps in controlling blood sugar level.

This Diwali, enjoy sweets made of ghee but avoid deep-fried sweets

Sweets made of ghee are recommended during the season as they balance pitta. But if the sweets are fried, it negates the effect of ghee. So make sure your ghee is not fried. You can make ladoos - aata, besan, corn ladoo instead of gulab jamun. This is the healthy way of enjoying your sweets which will also balance your pitta," says Dr Gandhi.

Aloe Vera, haldi and amla for sugar control

The Ayurveda experts recommend combination of Aloe Vera, haldi and amla for controlling elevated blood sugar levels. "You can have it at bedtime. Cut 2 inches of aloe vera leaf, 1 inch wide and have the jelly. I won't recommend store-bought amla or aloe vera juice," says Dr Gandhi.

