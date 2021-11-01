Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Diwali diet chart: How to enjoy lip-smacking Diwali food and balance calories
Diwali diet chart: How to enjoy lip-smacking Diwali food and balance calories

Follow nutritionist Avanti Deshpande's diet chart to relish all your favourite Diwali delicacies while taking care of calorie intake.
Diwali 2021: How to enjoy Diwali delicacies in a healthy way(Instagram/Avanti Deshpande)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 06:03 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Parmita Uniyal

Diwali 2021: You don't need to feel guilty about enjoying your favourite Diwali delicacies from chakali, laddoo, jalebi to biryani if you balance out your calories with some healthy additions to your food.

Nutritionist Avanti Deshpande gives expert tips that will help you pick your food wisely but balance out the calorie intake.

"Diwali is around the corner and we are going to binge on all kinds of food starting from laddoos and jalebis to malai kofta and biryani - we binge on every lip-smacking dish during this time," she wrote on her Instagram page, adding that this Diwali "make your indulgence 100 per cent guilt-free!"

Here's the diet chart recommended by nutritionist Avanti Deshpande during the Diwali festivities:

Beginning of the day

Start your day with 2 glasses of water. Add lemon juice for added benefits of cleansing. After 10 minutes, have a cup of tea or coffee with your favourite Diwali savoury. The options can range from chakali (2-3), chivda (1 cup), murukku (1 cup), shankarpali or namak para (1 cup), gujiya (1-2), laddoo (1)

Breakfast

You can have any one fruit or a bowl of fruit. 1 bowl of poha or upma or 1 stuffed paratha or two dal chilla with 1 tbsp chutney

Mid morning

Mix dry fruits or 1 laddoo

Lunch

Have one big bowl of salad or raita. Have 1 cup dal, 1 cup sabzi with roti or rice. Add 1/2-1 tsp of ghee. Have a glass of buttermilk.

Tea time

Have a cup of tea or coffee with your favourite Diwali savoury

Dinner

Have two cups of salad or soup and make sure to have dal, sprouts, paneer or a non-veg item. Roti or rice is optional and you can skip it in case you consumed heavy food earlier in the day.

Deshpande also suggests her followers to have 10-12 glasses of water every day.

