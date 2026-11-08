Diwali eye safety: Doctor shares precautions to prevent firecracker injuries and how to protect your eyes

Lighting diyas and bursting firecrackers are a big part of Diwali celebrations. But the stray sparks and firecrackers exploding nearby can cause eye injuries, putting both those lighting them and bystanders at risk.

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Eye-related injuries and emergencies are a concern during this festive period, making precautions and timely medical attention essential.

Dr Supriya Sringanesh, executive director, Nethradharma Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Bengaluru, shared the risks associated with firecrackers, precautions to protect your eyes and what to do if an injury occurs.

Various eye-related problems can occur, ranging from smoke-induced irritation and allergic reactions to burns, infections and serious injuries. The expert revealed that firecrackers exploding close to the eyes can cause burns, corneal abrasions and, in severe cases, permanent vision loss.

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{{^usCountry}} Even an eye injury that appears minor after firecrackers should not be brushed aside. Dr Sringanesh shared the number and severity of cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even an eye injury that appears minor after firecrackers should not be brushed aside. Dr Sringanesh shared the number and severity of cases. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have been attending to approximately 25–30 firecracker-related eye injury cases every day during the Diwali season. These include burns, penetrating injuries and foreign bodies in the eye, often caused by malfunctioning or relit firecrackers, with some cases carrying the risk of permanent vision loss if not treated promptly. It is therefore important to seek immediate medical attention even if an injury appears minor, as internal damage may not be visible externally.”

What should you avoid doing after an eye injury?

Here are the precautions Dr Sriganesh recommended taking after an eye injury:

Do not rub or apply pressure to the injured eye.

Do not attempt to remove any object lodged in the eye.

Do not apply ointments or eye drops before a medical examination.

Do not delay seeking medical attention, even if the injury appears minor.

What precautions should you take to protect your eyes during Diwali?

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You need to be careful about how you use and handle the firecrackers. Dr Sringesh advised avoiding hazardous alternatives, such as carbide guns and homemade devices, and never approaching or attempting to relight a firecracker that has failed to ignite.

Her advice also extends to bystanders: those nearby need to wear protective eyewear too. Ordinary spectacles or sunglasses should not be used as safety goggles. She recommended shatter-resistant polycarbonate glasses or protective goggles for anyone lighting or standing very close to firecrackers.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.