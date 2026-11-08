Diwali air pollution: Pulmonologist shares 6 ways to protect your lungs during high AQI and warning signs to watch for

Around Diwali, pollution levels also rise. Declining air quality (AQI) poses a major health challenge, especially for your respiratory system. Symptoms can range from coughing, sneezing and wheezing to severe breathlessness. It can be even worse for people with existing respiratory conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or allergic rhinitis.

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Dr Uday Kiran G, consultant in pulmonology at Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada, shared with HT Lifestyle that even those with no prior history of respiratory conditions may experience throat irritation, persistent coughing, wheezing or shortness of breath.

Why is the air around this time a grave risk for your lungs? During Diwali, it is easy to feel carefree and head outdoors, but it is important to mask up as air quality dips in Delhi-NCR. The risk goes beyond the visible smoke from firecrackers, as tiny airborne particles can travel deep into the lungs.

“The primary concern during festive pollution spikes is high concentrations of fine particulate matter (2.5 micron) and toxic gases released by combustion. Because PM2.5 particles are extremely small, they penetrate deep into the lungs and can enter the bloodstream, triggering systemic inflammation and severe airway irritation," the pulmonologist said.

What are the health hazards? With air quality deteriorating to hazardous levels, it is important to mask up. The pulmonologist walked us through what happens when you inhale smoke; it causes bronchial inflammation, increased mucus production and airway constriction. People with asthma are at greater risk of acute attacks. Those with COPD may also experience worsening coughing, increased sputum and acute breathlessness.

Who are at risk? Here are the two groups who are most at risk: