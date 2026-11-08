Kareena Kapoor has a beautiful family moment with Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor on Diwali; sister Karisma joins in too

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote in the caption, “जीना यहाँ, मरना यहाँ, माँ और पापा के सिवाय, जाना कहाँ (Live here, die here. Where to go, without mom and dad) Happy Diwali people… It’s always all about loving your parents… always.”

Diwali is here and Bollywood stars are celebrating with their near and dear ones. Kareena Kapoor shared a series of pictures with her family on Diwali, and it had father Randhir Kapoor and mom Babita Kapoor. Sister Karisma Kapoor was also present. In one picture, Kareena's son Taimur gave his grandpa a tight hug.

About Kareena Kapoor Kareena is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita and the granddaughter of Raj Kapoor. Her elder sister Karisma Kapoor is also an actor. Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan and the couple have two sons – Taimur and Jehangir, aka Jeh.

The actor keeps posting pictures of her sons during festivals and family get togethers. Kareena, spoke about her family roots in an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia on BeerBiceps podcast and said, “My mother (Babita) came from a very middle-class family. My nana (Hari Shivdasani) was also an actor but we were never made to feel like we come from this filmy family. The first time I went on a set was when I was 8 or 9 years old when Chintu uncle was shooting in Kashmir with Rekha ji. In those days my grandfather (Raj Kapoor) was also very relaxed. Nobody felt that they were very big stars. They were very passionate about arts and culture.”

Kareena returned with her chat show What Women Want. She was also seen in an episode of Koffee with Karan with Saif. There, the couple spoke in detail about the horrific knife attack on Saif at their home last year, breaking their silence on the conspiracies on whether it was staged and how the actor recovered so quickly. Recalling the ordeal, Saif called it “the worst night in the history of nights.” The actor opened up about the severity of his injuries and the strength it took to remain composed through the situation, especially with their children witnessing it. “You could not walk!” Kareena recalled, sharing how the doctor had to move his nerves to take out the knife from his spine. “I was a wreck, he was fine,” she said. Kareena shared their youngest son, Jeh, saw the entire incident with his own eyes and gifted Saif his plastic sword to protect him in the future. “He thinks of Saif as some sort of Iron Man,” said Kareena.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kareena was recently seen headlining investigative drama Daayra. The film stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as cops who face off while navigating the dark and complex world of juvenile crime.