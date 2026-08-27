Do artificial sweeteners harm your brain, cause memory decline? Neurologist reveals the truth, what you can do

Artificial sweeteners are often used to help people reduce their sugar intake and lose or manage weight. They are often considered a healthy alternative, as compared to sugar. Saccharin, acesulfame, aspartame, neotame, and sucralose are some of the FDA-approved artificial sweeteners popularly used. But are these sweeteners actually good for you?

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Do artificial sweeteners harm your brain?

A 2025 study published in Neurology, which followed nearly 13,000 adults for 8 years, has raised an important question: whether artificial sweeteners harm the brain. Citing the study, Dr Sudhir Kumar, a Hyderabad-based neurologist, shared a deep analysis of the research dissecting whether one should stop using artificial sweeteners, whether they really harm the brain, and more.

According to Dr Sudhir, the study showed that people consuming the highest amounts of low- and no-calorie sweeteners showed “a faster decline in memory, verbal fluency, and overall cognitive function, particularly among those under 60.”

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{{^usCountry}} “This included commonly used sweeteners such as aspartame, saccharin and acesulfame-K, as well as some sugar alcohols,” Dr Sudhir noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This included commonly used sweeteners such as aspartame, saccharin and acesulfame-K, as well as some sugar alcohols,” Dr Sudhir noted. {{/usCountry}}

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Key thing to remember

But before throwing away everything containing artificial sweeteners, Dr Sudhir stressed that one should remember that this was an observational study. He explained, “It shows an association, not proof that sweeteners caused cognitive decline. People who consume more sweeteners may differ in other ways that affect brain health.”

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Interestingly, he added, “Other studies have also reported an association between artificially sweetened beverages and a higher risk of Alzheimer's disease, although the evidence remains far from conclusive.”

So, what should you do?

According to Dr Sudhir, one should not replace sugar with unlimited artificial sweeteners and assume that they are a ‘healthy food’ alternative. Additionally, he added, “But don't panic; one study does not prove that artificial sweeteners cause dementia. The healthiest long-term goal may be to reduce our overall preference for sweetness.”

You can do this by:

Water instead of sweetened drinks.

Fruit instead of desserts.

Gradually learning to enjoy food with less added sweetness.

Lastly, Dr Sudhir opined that the goal should not be to find the perfect sweetener; perhaps it should be to need less sweetness in the first place.

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Dr Sudhir Kumar is a neurologist based in Hyderabad, Telangana. He holds an MBBS, an MD in Internal Medicine, and a DM in Neurology, and regularly shares evidence-based insights on neurological health, fitness and disease prevention through his social media platforms.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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