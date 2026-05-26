Do ice facials work in summer? Dermatologist explains which viral skincare hacks help or harm

Summer's brutal heat can leave your skin more vulnerable, dry and tanned, with the skin barrier heavily compromised. To protect their skin, many people turn to viral summer skincare trends they spot on social media, from ice facials and DIY hacks to layering multiple active ingredients. But blindly following them may undo all your efforts.

Find out if ice facials and all the current trending skincare hacks work or not!(Picture credit: Gemini AI)

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Let's understand each of these viral summer skincare hacks one by one, which ones may actually help when done correctly, and which ones dermatologist want you to stop following before they can damage your skin barrier.

Dermatologist Dr Noopur Jain, founder and consultant at Skinzest walked HT Lifestyle through the various viral skincare hacks, explaining that while some may be harmless when done correctly, others may not be safe or suitable for every skin type.

In fact, recklessly following viral skincare trends may end up damaging your skin instead of protecting it. Speaking about this, Dr Jain noted, “As a dermatologist, I observed a lot of patients who have skin problems like irritation, pigmentation and sensitivity because they followed trends without thinking about what could happen in the long run.”

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{{^usCountry}} Just because the hacks look simple online, it may appear easy and harmless, but jumping with trend without understanding skin type, frequency, product strength or existing concerns like acne, rosacea or sensitivity, they can disturb the skin barrier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just because the hacks look simple online, it may appear easy and harmless, but jumping with trend without understanding skin type, frequency, product strength or existing concerns like acne, rosacea or sensitivity, they can disturb the skin barrier. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The dermatologist pointed out three issues she observed: 1. Ice facials {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dermatologist pointed out three issues she observed: 1. Ice facials {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To get relief from the brutal summer heat, many people turn to ice facials. While ice may temporarily help with puffiness, rubbing ice cubes directly on the face has become a common skincare hack. But is it actually helpful, or can it harm your skin? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To get relief from the brutal summer heat, many people turn to ice facials. While ice may temporarily help with puffiness, rubbing ice cubes directly on the face has become a common skincare hack. But is it actually helpful, or can it harm your skin? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Answering this, Dr Jain elaborated why it is not as simple: “One trend I see a lot is people using ice facials too much. Ice can help reduce puffiness or calm down inflammation for a little while, but rubbing ice on your skin for a long time can hurt your skin, make it red and even make conditions like rosacea worse. You should never put your skin in temperatures without protecting it.” DIY skincare that breaks skin barrier {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Answering this, Dr Jain elaborated why it is not as simple: “One trend I see a lot is people using ice facials too much. Ice can help reduce puffiness or calm down inflammation for a little while, but rubbing ice on your skin for a long time can hurt your skin, make it red and even make conditions like rosacea worse. You should never put your skin in temperatures without protecting it.” DIY skincare that breaks skin barrier {{/usCountry}}

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DIY skincare is all the rage, where people whip up ingredients found at home, such as lemon, baking soda, toothpaste or essential oils. However, the dermatologist expressed concern over the use of these ingredients to treat acne or pigmentation, especially when they are harsh, undiluted or not meant for direct application on the skin. These can disrupt the skin's natural balance, causing burns, irritation and sensitivity, particularly in hot and humid weather when the skin barrier is already weakened.

Skincare hacks should not be followed blindly. (Picture credit: Pexel)

3. Using many active ingredients is not good

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Another viral habit that many influencers on social media engage in is using multiple skincare products and piling them on top of one another. Dr Jain advised caution, noting, "Using a lot of active ingredients just because they are popular can also be very bad for your skin. Using acids, retinol, vitamin C and exfoliants all at once without a doctor's guidance can lead to breakouts, dryness and inflammation instead of healthy skin.” Instead of giving in to every new skincare product trend, she urged people to consult a doctor and seek professional advice on what skin actually needs this summer.

Summer skincare should be simple

Lastly, for those who are still confused about the appropriate skincare routine for the hotter months, Dr Jain shared a no-nonsense list of essentials, “The important things for your skin are hydration, a gentle cleanser, a lightweight moisturiser, antioxidants and sunscreen.” Since summer means dealing with heat, sweat, pollution and UV damage, so protecting your skin is even more important.

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So, to what extent should you follow social media skincare trends? It is crucial to remember that they should not be treated as personal advice, as some trends may not be backed by scientific evidence. "My way of thinking is that healthier skin comes from understanding what your skin needs, not just following what is trendy,” the doctor advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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