Do immunity boosters actually work? Raipur based senior cancer surgeon highlights the simple truth

Having a strong immune system goes a long way to maintaining overall health throughout the year. As such, it is not surprising that a segment has emerged within the healthcare industry that claims to strengthen immunity. Products from this segment are usually in the form of supplements and medications.

Following a healthy lifestyle is the best way to maintain good health, shares Dr Sharma. (Pexel)

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However, according to Dr Jayesh Sharma, Raipur-based oncologist with over 25 years of experience, the entire segment is a big scam. Taking to Instagram on April 5, he explained why immunity boosters do not work, and what we should actually be doing to stay healthy instead.

Why immunity boosters are a scam

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{{^usCountry}} The oncologist pointed out that we are not likely to believe the reports of a miracle patch in the market, which, when applied to walls, strengthens the beams from within. However, when similar claims are made by immunity boosters, many have no trouble taking them at their word. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The oncologist pointed out that we are not likely to believe the reports of a miracle patch in the market, which, when applied to walls, strengthens the beams from within. However, when similar claims are made by immunity boosters, many have no trouble taking them at their word. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “When it comes to our body, we do not shy away from experimenting with immunity boosters,” stated Dr Sharma. “A person can follow an unhealthy diet, a bad lifestyle, and have a messed-up sleep schedule for years. However, after taking some supplements, the same individual can have no doubt in his mind that their immunity would improve and they would lose weight.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When it comes to our body, we do not shy away from experimenting with immunity boosters,” stated Dr Sharma. “A person can follow an unhealthy diet, a bad lifestyle, and have a messed-up sleep schedule for years. However, after taking some supplements, the same individual can have no doubt in his mind that their immunity would improve and they would lose weight.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Sharma insisted that none of these supplements works and that there is no magic pill or treatment to improve general immunity. There are specific immunotherapies that are effective on specific subtypes of specific diseases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Sharma insisted that none of these supplements works and that there is no magic pill or treatment to improve general immunity. There are specific immunotherapies that are effective on specific subtypes of specific diseases. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the immunity-boosting segment of medicines that has cropped up during COVID-19 and has turned into a “billion-dollar industry” at present is “complete fraud,” claimed the cancer surgeon.

How do we stay healthy?

According to Dr Sharma, the only way to save ourselves from diseases is to follow a healthy lifestyle. However, even when a person is leading a generally healthy life, there is always the chance of falling ill.

In such a scenario, the right way forward is to get proper evidence-based treatment from a doctor, and then continue with a healthy lifestyle.

Even when there might not be any problem with taking certain supplements, Dr Sharma cautioned that such things often let one fall into a false sense of security, as they feel that they are actually doing something good for their health.

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This positive feeling might come in the way of the healthy lifestyle that one is trying to lead, by making them more prone to indulgences.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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