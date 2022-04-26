Do you feel sleepy post lunch? Eat this spice to boost energy levels instantly

Do you feel sluggish or sleepy after eating? Researchers say it's a natural phenomenon and is usually not a cause of concern. Eating a diet rich in carbs and protein or a large meal is said to result in afternoon slump while not getting enough sleep is also considered one of the reasons behind drop in energy levels post lunch. A big meal could raise sugar levels followed by dip in energy levels. Some researchers say that the body produces serotonin after eating which may result in tiredness. (Also read: Love napping in afternoon? Expert on ideal time and duration for taking a nap)

Nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor in her recent post says that consuming cinnamon in small quantities can help one deal with low energy levels post meals.

"Consumption of half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder is going to prevent this (afternoon slump). What cinnamon does is it regulates your blood sugar levels. It is extremely beneficial for anyone with diabetes and insulin resistance," she says.

The medicinal properties of cinnamon, which is loaded with antioxidants has been known for thousands of years. From preventing heart diseases to balancing hormones, this delicious spice should be consumed regularly for reaping maximum health benefits.

Cinnamon(Pixabay)

"Cinnamon gives you an extra energy boost when combined with caffeinated coffee. While cinnamon works to keep blood sugar levels stable, it also helps to stabilise your energy levels, preventing the sugar spike and crash into fatigue that can happen thanks to meals and snacks," says Kapoor.

Bhakti Kapoor also lists some health benefits of cinnamon that are supported by scientific research:

- Cinnamon is loaded with antioxidants

- Cinnamon may cut the risk of heart disease

- Cinnamon can improve sensitivity to the hormone insulin

- Cinnamon lowers blood sugar levels and has a powerful anti-diabetic effect

The nutritionist also suggests some easy ways to add cinnamon in your diet for boosting overall well-being:

- Use cinnamon and a splash of milk in your coffee in place of sugar and artificial creamer

- Sprinkle a dash of cinnamon on your oatmeal, wheat toast, or yogurt

- Drop a teaspoon of cinnamon in a cup of herbal tea

- Add a bit of cinnamon to butter or cheese you use in cooking for a unique and interesting taste experience

Kapoor, however, adds that cinnamon is hot in nature and does not work for someone with a heaty body.