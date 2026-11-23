Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is fast becoming a serious public health issue. As per Dr Sandeep Patil, chief intensivist at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, in the next few years, it will have a death toll to rival that of many chronic diseases.

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During World AMR Awareness Week 2026, which is observed from November 18 to November 24, Dr Patil shared with HT Lifestyle why AMR is fast becoming a major health concern and what can be done to keep it under control.

“Think of an ordinary infection that could easily be treated using antibiotics turning into a hard-to-treat one, hence needing stronger drugs and extended periods of hospitalisation; in extreme cases, even leaving physicians with very little to choose from in terms of treatment methods. The situation is not as far-fetched as it seems,” he noted.

What is antimicrobial resistance?

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{{^usCountry}} Antimicrobial resistance refers to the ability of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses, to resist medicines intended to destroy them. While it is a normal biological phenomenon, exposure to antimicrobial medicines, especially over an extended period, can speed up the process, pointed out the physician. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Antimicrobial resistance refers to the ability of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses, to resist medicines intended to destroy them. While it is a normal biological phenomenon, exposure to antimicrobial medicines, especially over an extended period, can speed up the process, pointed out the physician. {{/usCountry}}

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“The impact goes way beyond a single infected person,” stated Dr Patil. “The resistant infections might cause long-term hospital stays, delayed recovery, increased cost of treatment, as well as increased mortality.”

“The infections are usually treated with strong antibiotics, which may be more dangerous due to potential side effects and complications. In some cases, AMR infections have extremely limited treatment options and might pose a serious threat to even the most routine medical intervention,” he added.

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Increasing resistance to antibiotics can result in trouble recovering from a wide range of health issues.

Why is AMR a cause for serious concern?

Dr Patil noted that what makes AMR so worrying is its direct impact on modern medicine. There are several important achievements in medicine that depend on our ability to prevent and treat infections with appropriate antibiotics.

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“The other critical issue about AMR is how the excessive use of these antibiotics and antifungals affects the body's natural protective bacteria. Not all antimicrobial drugs differentiate between pathogenic microbes and commensal flora, which are beneficial bacteria that live in our bodies and protect us from infections,” stated the physician.

“With the elimination of susceptible microbes by antimicrobial medications, resistant bacteria and fungi are left alive. They grow and spread, passing their genetic traits to other microorganisms. This causes the spread of resistance among microbial populations and makes infections hard to control,” he added.

How to keep AMR in check?

AMR is a natural process that not only arises from medical practices, but also from agricultural practices, diet and the environment. However, Dr Patil believes that the process of spreading resistance can be significantly slowed down.

The first step that can be taken is not to use antibiotics for viral diseases like the common cold or influenza, where the drugs have no effect at all. Only an experienced physician can prescribe an appropriate drug, dose, route, and duration of therapy, which should be followed without deviation.

The second step is the proper use of antibiotics in hospitals. “Doctors should constantly monitor patients' condition according to the reports of the lab results and cultures, switching to narrower-spectrum antibiotics when possible. It is called de-escalation, and it allows decreasing the unnecessary use of these drugs,” stated the physician.

In addition, hospitals should practice good hand hygiene, infection control procedures and antimicrobial stewardship programs.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.