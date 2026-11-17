Annual health check-ups are often viewed as a routine part of preventive healthcare. However, the need for regular health assessments varies from person to person, depending on age, medical history, lifestyle and individual risk factors, Dr Ravi Kesri, consultant in internal medicine at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bengaluru, told HT Lifestyle.

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“While preventive screenings play an important role in identifying potential health concerns early, undergoing comprehensive tests every year may not be necessary for everyone,” he stated.

The physician explained that a general health check-up is mainly meant to evaluate an individual's health status and identify any underlying risks and diseases that may go unnoticed in their initial stages.

Several conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol, gradually develop but can remain undetected for several years until they advance significantly.

Who should consider regular health check-ups?

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Kesri, health check-ups should be conducted at a frequency determined by personal health needs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Kesri, health check-ups should be conducted at a frequency determined by personal health needs. {{/usCountry}}

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“Adults above the age of 35 years may require more frequent health check-ups, especially those who lead relatively inactive lives, have poor eating habits or are genetically predisposed to certain diseases,” he stated. “The same applies to individuals with chronic ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, thyroid diseases or heart disease.”

People above the age of 35 should be more regular with health checkups, shares Dr Kesri.

Annual health packages may not be necessary for younger individuals who are otherwise in good health. However, the physician highlighted that periodic visits are essential for monitoring lifestyle practices, immunisations, mental health and any other health issues.

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“Individuals who smoke, drink, experience constant stress or have obesity may require more attention as well,” he added.

What should a health check-up include?

As per Dr Kesri, a meaningful health assessment should begin with a detailed consultation covering medical history, family history, lifestyle patterns and existing symptoms. Basic evaluations may include blood pressure, body mass index and other relevant physical examinations.

“Depending on age and individual risk factors, recommended tests may include blood glucose or HbA1c testing, a lipid profile, a complete blood count, and kidney and liver function tests. Additional assessments, such as thyroid testing, vitamin levels or cardiac checkups, should be recommended only when clinically indicated,” he stated.

Preventive screenings are equally important. “Age- and risk-appropriate cancer screenings, eye examinations, dental assessments and recommended vaccinations should form part of a broader preventive healthcare approach,” noted the physician, adding, “Mental health screening should also not be overlooked.”

More tests do not assure better health

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In the words of Dr Kesri, “One of the most common misconceptions about preventive healthcare is that undergoing more tests will result in better health. However, unnecessary tests sometimes may lead to false positives, cause anxiety and incur unnecessary costs.”

The physician explained that a good annual health examination is not determined by the number of tests, but by how well it addresses an individual's specific health needs.

“In preventive healthcare, it is critical to make informed decisions, identify real risks and make sustainable changes to one's lifestyle. Regular consultations, proper nutrition, exercise, adequate rest and medical advice are important for maintaining good health,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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