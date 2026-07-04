Doctor explains how dehydration affects the brain, shares 5 related signs to look out for

As people are getting busier, brain fog is becoming increasingly common. The condition is frequently described by individuals experiencing it as a mix of frequent headaches, lack of focus, unusual irritation, and lack of energy despite getting sufficient sleep.

Dehydration can be a cause of brain fog, shares Dr Reddy. (Pexel)

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While the immediate assumption is usually stress, burnout, or poor sleep quality, according to Dr B Ravinder Reddy, consultant surgeon in the division of general surgery, trauma and surgical gastroenterology at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, one often-overlooked factor is mild dehydration.

Dr Reddy shared with HT Lifestyle how dehydration affects the brain, and five symptoms that suggest it is the cause of brain fog.

How exactly does dehydration affect the brain?

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{{^usCountry}} The brain is nearly 75 percent water. As such, it is particularly sensitive to changes in hydration status. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The brain is nearly 75 percent water. As such, it is particularly sensitive to changes in hydration status. {{/usCountry}}

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“Water is essential for maintaining adequate blood flow to the brain, transporting nutrients and oxygen, removing metabolic waste, regulating body temperature, and supporting communication between nerve cells,” shared Dr Reddy.

When the body begins losing fluids, blood volume gradually decreases, making circulation slightly less efficient. This means the brain has to work harder to perform routine cognitive tasks,” he explained. “At the same time, dehydration alters the balance of electrolytes such as sodium and potassium, which are essential for nerve impulse transmission.”

These subtle physiological changes can translate into symptoms people experience every day. These include difficulty concentrating, slower thinking, headaches, mood changes, and mental fatigue. The symptoms often develop long before dehydration becomes severe.

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Dehydration affects the brain along with other organs.

Signs of brain being dehydrated

1. Feeling mentally foggy throughout the day

One of the earliest effects of dehydration is reduced cognitive efficiency, noted Dr Reddy.

“People often describe this as brain fog; they know what they want to do, but find it harder to think clearly, stay attentive, or remember simple things. Tasks that normally require little effort suddenly seem mentally demanding,” he elaborated.

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This is not simply tiredness. It reflects the brain functioning below its optimal physiological capacity.

2. Getting frequent headaches, especially during work

If headaches occur regularly during long workdays or after several hours outdoors, dehydration should be considered a possible contributing factor, as per the surgeon.

“Reduced fluid levels can temporarily affect cerebral blood flow and fluid balance around the brain, leading to vascular changes that may trigger headaches. Many people reach for painkillers without first addressing one of the simplest causes of insufficient hydration,” he shared.

3. Feeling tired even after a full night's sleep

According to Dr Reddy, persistent fatigue is often blamed entirely on inadequate sleep, but hydration plays an equally important role in maintaining energy.

“When circulating blood volume decreases because of dehydration, the heart works harder to deliver oxygen and nutrients throughout the body. Cellular metabolism also becomes less efficient. As a result, individuals may feel physically and mentally drained despite having slept adequately. If fatigue continues despite good sleep habits, hydration should not be overlooked,” he cautioned.

4. Feeling ‘off’ for no obvious reason

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Many people don't associate hydration with emotional well-being, but research suggests that even mild dehydration may influence mood, increasing irritability, reducing motivation, and making individuals feel more anxious or emotionally fatigued, pointed out Dr Reddy.

“People often assume they are simply overwhelmed by work when, in reality, inadequate hydration may be contributing to how they feel,” he stated.

5. Productivity drops as the day progresses

“If you notice that your concentration declines every afternoon, meetings become harder to follow, or decision-making feels slower by the end of the day, dehydration could be playing a role,” shared the surgeon.

In countries like India, prolonged exposure to heat, long commutes, and inadequate fluid intake during busy work schedules create the perfect conditions for mild dehydration, which gradually affects cognitive performance throughout the day, he explained.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.