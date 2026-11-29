Everyday stress does not just affect our mental well-being; according to Dr Rohit Punga, a senior consultant and the unit head of cranio-maxillo-facial surgery at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, it can affect the muscles of our mouth, jaw and face. He went on to elaborate on the habits and their effects, which are presented as follows.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Doctor debunks insulin myths: Starting insulin does not mean severe diabetes

Oral health effects of stress habits

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Bruxism is one common example of a condition in which a person unconsciously grinds their teeth or clenches their jaw, shared Dr Punga. It can happen during sleep or while still awake, especially when anxious, emotional and highly focused.

Excessive clenching of teeth can lead to sensitivity and erosion of enamel, shares Dr Punga.

“As stress increases, the body may stay in a state of heightened alertness, and muscles remain tense. This can result in repeated clenching of the jaw, which puts too much pressure on the teeth, gums and jaw joints,” he explained.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Over time, the surgeon highlighted that this pressure can lead to: Tooth sensitivity

Erosion of tooth enamel

A higher risk of fractures or cracks

Headaches

Facial soreness

Ear pain {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over time, the surgeon highlighted that this pressure can lead to: Tooth sensitivity

Erosion of tooth enamel

A higher risk of fractures or cracks

Headaches

Facial soreness

Ear pain {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Some people may also experience a stiff jaw, jaw clicking, and trouble opening their mouths comfortably.

“Excessive muscle activity can also overwork the temporomandibular joint (TMJ), the joint connecting the jawbone to the skull. This can lead to chronic jaw pain and discomfort when chewing as well as talking and may contribute to temporomandibular joint disorders,” stated Dr Punga.

Also Read | Doctor explains how quitting smoking reduces pancreatic cancer risk; shares other lifestyle changes that can help

Precautionary measures and when to seek help

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the surgeon, the problem is that many people are unaware that they have these habits, especially when grinding occurs during sleep.

“Unexplained headaches, waking up with a sore jaw, teeth that are sensitive or facial fatigue are warning signs that should not be ignored,” he stated. “Managing stress through regular physical activity, relaxation techniques, as well as adequate sleep and mindful awareness can help reduce clenching.”

Consciously keeping a small space between the teeth when the jaw is relaxed and not overdoing caffeine may help, suggested Dr Punga, adding that if the symptoms are not taken seriously, the teeth can become permanently damaged.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}