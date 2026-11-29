Everyday stress does not just affect our mental well-being; according to Dr Rohit Punga, a senior consultant and the unit head of cranio-maxillo-facial surgery at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, it can affect the muscles of our mouth, jaw and face. He went on to elaborate on the habits and their effects, which are presented as follows.
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Oral health effects of stress habits
Bruxism is one common example of a condition in which a person unconsciously grinds their teeth or clenches their jaw, shared Dr Punga. It can happen during sleep or while still awake, especially when anxious, emotional and highly focused.
“As stress increases, the body may stay in a state of heightened alertness, and muscles remain tense. This can result in repeated clenching of the jaw, which puts too much pressure on the teeth, gums and jaw joints,” he explained.
Over time, the surgeon highlighted that this pressure can lead to:
- Tooth sensitivity
- Erosion of tooth enamel
- A higher risk of fractures or cracks
- Headaches
- Facial soreness
- Ear pain
Over time, the surgeon highlighted that this pressure can lead to:
- Tooth sensitivity
- Erosion of tooth enamel
- A higher risk of fractures or cracks
- Headaches
- Facial soreness
- Ear pain
Some people may also experience a stiff jaw, jaw clicking, and trouble opening their mouths comfortably.
“Excessive muscle activity can also overwork the temporomandibular joint (TMJ), the joint connecting the jawbone to the skull. This can lead to chronic jaw pain and discomfort when chewing as well as talking and may contribute to temporomandibular joint disorders,” stated Dr Punga.
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Precautionary measures and when to seek help
According to the surgeon, the problem is that many people are unaware that they have these habits, especially when grinding occurs during sleep.
“Unexplained headaches, waking up with a sore jaw, teeth that are sensitive or facial fatigue are warning signs that should not be ignored,” he stated. “Managing stress through regular physical activity, relaxation techniques, as well as adequate sleep and mindful awareness can help reduce clenching.”
Consciously keeping a small space between the teeth when the jaw is relaxed and not overdoing caffeine may help, suggested Dr Punga, adding that if the symptoms are not taken seriously, the teeth can become permanently damaged.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.
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