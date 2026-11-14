Doctor explains lesser-known complications of diabetes: Effects on hearing, teeth and skin

Whenever diabetes is discussed, the first things that come to mind are high blood sugar levels and commonly known complications such as damage to the eyes, kidneys and feet.

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However, diabetes is a whole-body disease, and its effects can extend far beyond these commonly recognised complications, shared Dr Manisha Arora, director of internal medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, with HT Lifestyle on World Diabetes Day, which is observed every year on November 14.

The physician noted that some of its lesser-known effects can show up in areas rarely associated with diabetes, including the ears, teeth and skin.

In the words of Dr Arora, “Diabetes can affect hearing, oral health and skin. In fact, these complications may sometimes serve as early indicators of poorly controlled blood sugar levels.”

“Importantly, they do not develop overnight but tend to progress gradually, often going unnoticed until the symptoms become more pronounced,” she added. The physician went on to elaborate on how diabetes is linked to the above complications, which is presented as follows.