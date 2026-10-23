Doctor explains how modern work habits affect metabolic health and changes to make

Metabolism is the total work that the body does to keep an individual alive. It is not just about eating right and exercising, even though they play important roles in maintaining a healthy metabolism. According to internal medicine expert Dr Niraj Kumar, the daily habits of an individual have an equal impact on their metabolism.

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“For most working professionals, lunch happens between meetings, physical activity is limited to travelling to work, and sleep depends on work,” shared the physician with HT Lifestyle. “It becomes easy to overlook these regular activities while concentrating on your deadlines. However, they can affect how the body handles blood sugar, appetite, and energy in the long term.”

How does a modern workday affect metabolism?

Speaking of metabolic health, Dr Kumar highlighted the increasing risk of diabetes among Indians. Citing the International Diabetes Federation's 2025 Diabetes Atlas, he shared that an estimated 90 million Indian adults aged between 20 and 79 were living with diabetes in 2024.

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{{^usCountry}} “The condition has several causes, including genetics and age, but physical inactivity and dietary habits are factors people may be able to address,” noted Dr Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The condition has several causes, including genetics and age, but physical inactivity and dietary habits are factors people may be able to address,” noted Dr Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting modern office habits, Dr Kumar stated that sitting for most of the working day leaves little opportunity for movement.

“Muscles use glucose for energy, and regular physical activity helps the body maintain blood sugar,” he explained. “When movement is consistently limited, insulin resistance can become a concern, particularly when other risk factors are present.”

According to the physician, eating habits can suffer for similar reasons. During a busy workday, some people skip lunch and snack through the afternoon, and some end up having dinner much later than they had planned.

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“A study published in Cell Metabolism found that late eating increased hunger and altered appetite-related hormones in adults with overweight or obesity. It also reduced waking energy expenditure,” noted Dr Kumar.

Making room for healthier habits

Dr Kumar acknowledged that it is not possible for many to completely break free of their current work habits and start following a strict, healthy routine. However, one can try to change their patterns.

“Getting up from the desk regularly, taking a short walk during a break, carrying a balanced meal to work and keeping a consistent bedtime are manageable starting points,” stated the physician, adding that the World Health Organisation recommends 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week for adults.

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The physician cautioned that metabolic disorders can stay undiagnosed for a long period of time. Therefore, he recommended regular screening for blood sugar levels, blood pressure and cholesterol, with the schedule varying based on one’s age, medical background and risk factors.

“While it might be difficult to avoid work stress, eating whenever time permits and regularly cutting back on sleep should not become the default. Small changes to these routines can help support better metabolic health over time,” noted Dr Kumar.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Dr Niraj Kumar is a Senior Consultant of Internal Medicine at ShardaCare - Healthcity, with over 15 years of clinical experience.