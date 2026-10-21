Medical oncologist debunks 3 breastfeeding myths; explains how it does not prevent breast cancer

It is often said that breastfeeding protects women from the risk of breast cancer. While there is truth to some extent in the statement, it fails to make it clear that breastfeeding does not make a woman completely breast cancer-proof.

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When it comes to breastfeeding, some of the information that makes the rounds is research-based, while some is based on cultural beliefs, medical oncologist Dr Renu Mishra shared with HT Lifestyle.

She went on to debunk three myths surrounding breastfeeding, which are presented as follows.

Myth 1: If you breastfeed, you will not develop breast cancer In the words of Dr Mishra, “Breastfeeding provides certain advantages when it comes to lowering the risk of breast cancer. However, it does not eliminate the chances of its occurrence.”

The oncologist pointed out that the risk of developing breast cancer is linked to several factors, including age, family history, genetic risk factors, hormonal exposure and lifestyle. Breastfeeding is one of the factors associated with a lower risk.

Studies have shown that longer cumulative breastfeeding duration is associated with greater protection from breast cancer, but they never eliminate the risk completely. At the same time, women who never breastfed have no reason to believe that they have a high breast cancer risk.

Dr Mishra cited two studies to support her statement. One is a meta-analysis published in The International Breastfeeding Journal on January 23, 2026, which examined 23 case-control studies and confirmed that women who had never breastfed had 40 percent greater chances of developing breast cancer compared to those who breastfed.

The other is a major collaborative study published in The Lancet in 2002, which focused on 47 epidemiological studies conducted in 30 countries. It revealed that the relative risk of breast cancer decreased by 4.3 percent for every 12 months of breastfeeding, which showed that longer breastfeeding reduces the risk of getting breast cancer.