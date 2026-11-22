Diabetes in children is often associated with eating too much sugar, poor dietary habits or a family history of the condition. While some of these factors can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, type 1 develops for entirely different reasons, Dr Sajili Mehta, consultant pediatric endocrinologist at Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, shared with HT Lifestyle.

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“Understanding the condition is important because some common misconceptions can delay diagnosis and affect treatment,” she stated. The five of them that she went on to highlight are presented as follows.

1. Eating too much sugar causes diabetes in children

Type 1 diabetes develops when the immune system attacks the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. Diet and lifestyle do not cause it, pointed out Dr Mehta.

However, she noted that type 2 diabetes is different. It develops when the body becomes resistant to insulin, with factors such as excess body weight, genetics and physical inactivity influencing risk.

2. Only overweight children develop diabetes

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{{^usCountry}} Children with type 1 diabetes can be of any body weight, including those who are lean and physically active. Type 2 diabetes can also develop during childhood, particularly around adolescence. The physician highlighted that a child's appearance alone cannot rule out diabetes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Children with type 1 diabetes can be of any body weight, including those who are lean and physically active. Type 2 diabetes can also develop during childhood, particularly around adolescence. The physician highlighted that a child's appearance alone cannot rule out diabetes. {{/usCountry}}

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A child's appearance canot rule out diabetes, shares Dr Mehta.

3. A child cannot develop diabetes without a family history

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Fact: Family history increases the risk, but Dr Mehta noted that approximately 90 percent of people diagnosed with type 1 diabetes have no known family member with the condition. Parents should therefore pay attention to symptoms regardless of their family's medical history.

4. Diabetes symptoms are always severe and obvious

Fact: Early symptoms may include frequent urination, bedwetting, unusual thirst, tiredness and weight loss. However, the physician pointed out that in type 1 diabetes, the symptoms can progress within days or weeks.

Delaying diagnosis may result in diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious complication marked by symptoms such as vomiting, abdominal pain, rapid breathing, and drowsiness.

5. Children can stop insulin once their blood sugar becomes normal

Fact: Children with type 1 diabetes need insulin regularly, even when their blood sugar levels are normal. With proper treatment, regular blood sugar checks and a balanced diet, they can go to school, play sports and take part in everyday activities like other children, shared the doctor.

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In the words of the physician, “The biggest concern is when families dismiss early symptoms or delay getting them checked. If a child develops unexplained thirst, frequent urination or sudden weight loss, parents should arrange a blood glucose test and medical assessment the same day. Vomiting, deep or rapid breathing, or unusual drowsiness require immediate emergency care.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.