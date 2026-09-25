Does diabetes medication quality matter? Endocrinologist Dr M.V. Rama Mohan reveals the truth behind GLP-1 therapies

The treatment landscape for type 2 diabetes has evolved significantly in recent years. As care has expanded beyond blood sugar control to include the reduction of cardiovascular and kidney complications, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists have become an important part of diabetes management. Alongside innovation and expanding access, quality is another factor increasingly shaping clinical conversations.

The hormone, known as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), is normally secreted in the gut of both humans and animals, stimulating the release of insulin to lower blood glucose. (Shutterstock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

For complex therapies such as GLP-1 receptor agonists, quality goes far beyond the active ingredient. "It is built into every stage of a medicine's development, from the science behind the molecule and the manufacturing process to the strength of the clinical evidence supporting its use", Dr M.V.Rama Mohan, Consultant Endocrinologist & Diabetologist, Diabetes & Endocrine Clinic, and Apollo Specialty Hospitals, Pinakini Nagar, Nellore, AP, tells Health Shots. These elements are particularly important in the management of type 2 diabetes, a chronic condition where patients often remain on therapy for years.

Does GLP-1 use mRNA technology?

The rise of diabetes in India highlights why this discussion matters. More than 100 million adults in the country are currently living with diabetes, and this number is expected to exceed 150 million by 2050. People in India also tend to develop type 2 diabetes nearly a decade earlier than those in many Western countries, increasing their lifetime risk of complications such as cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease. Despite advances in treatment, only three in ten people with diabetes achieve recommended blood sugar targets, underscoring the need for therapies that are both effective and reliable over the long term.

Some GLP-1 therapies have been developed using recombinant DNA (rDNA) technology, a major scientific advance in the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Along with this technology, carefully controlled manufacturing processes help ensure that these medicines are produced with consistent quality, stability, and reliability.

Why are peptides so important?

This is especially important because peptide-based medicines are more complex than many conventional medicines. Even small changes during manufacturing can affect a medicine's structure, stability, or how it works in the body. That is why strict quality standards and robust manufacturing processes are essential to ensure every batch delivers the same level of quality and performance.

Quality is also reflected in the strength of the clinical evidence behind a therapy. Medicines studied in large clinical trials, involving diverse patient populations and supported by long-term real-world experience, give healthcare professionals greater confidence in their safety, effectiveness, and long-term use. This is particularly important in type 2 diabetes, where patients often require treatment for many years.

Does GLP-1 help regulate blood sugar?

The role of GLP-1 therapies has also expanded beyond blood sugar control. Research is also exploring their potential in other metabolic conditions. As these therapies become an increasingly important part of diabetes care, maintaining consistent quality across their development, manufacturing, and clinical evaluation becomes even more important.

At the same time, wider access should go hand in hand with responsible use. Appropriate patient selection, physician supervision, and patient education are essential to ensure these therapies are used safely and effectively. As more treatment options become available, healthcare professionals are looking beyond the molecule itself and placing greater emphasis on the science, manufacturing standards, and clinical evidence that support a medicine's quality.

Ultimately, quality is becoming a defining factor in GLP-1 therapies. It is not determined by a single attribute, but by the combination of sound science, robust manufacturing, and strong clinical evidence. Together, these elements help ensure consistent performance and support better long-term outcomes for people living with type 2 diabetes.

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