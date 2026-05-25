Does drinking alkaline water help prevent cancer? Raipur oncologist with 25 years of experience explains

The feeling of dread that is typically associated with cancer, for good reason, often leads to people believing in odd measures that claim to prevent it. One such measure is drinking alkaline water to lower cancer risk.

Drinking alkaline water has not been proven to reduce cancer risk, shares Dr Sharma. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on May 23, Dr Jayesh Sharma, Raipur-based oncologist with over 25 years of experience, explained where the claim originated from, if there is any proven link between alkaline water and reducing cancer risk, and how we can better spend resources to stay healthy.

Alkaline water and cancer prevention

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Sharma revealed that there are machines available in the market costing around three lakh rupees that make drinking water alkaline. Despite the exorbitant cost, people often bear it thinking that if it keeps cancer at bay, it might be worth it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Sharma revealed that there are machines available in the market costing around three lakh rupees that make drinking water alkaline. Despite the exorbitant cost, people often bear it thinking that if it keeps cancer at bay, it might be worth it. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The sales of the product have been fuelled by people claiming on social media that an acidic environment within the body promotes cancer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sales of the product have been fuelled by people claiming on social media that an acidic environment within the body promotes cancer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To help us understand where the claim originated, the oncologist explained, “There was a very famous scientist named Otto Warburg, who asked a century ago, ‘Since the environment around cancer cells is acidic, is this acidic environment what leads to cancer in the first place?’" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To help us understand where the claim originated, the oncologist explained, “There was a very famous scientist named Otto Warburg, who asked a century ago, ‘Since the environment around cancer cells is acidic, is this acidic environment what leads to cancer in the first place?’" {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The corpus of research that has taken place on the subject has made it clear that it is the cancer cells that are creating the acidic environment, and it does not work the other way round,” noted Dr Sharma. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The corpus of research that has taken place on the subject has made it clear that it is the cancer cells that are creating the acidic environment, and it does not work the other way round,” noted Dr Sharma. {{/usCountry}}

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“It’s like surveying homes and discovering that the people who have lots of money have a larger television, and we come to the conclusion that people with larger televisions become rich,” he quipped.

Thus, the claim that drinking alkaline water helps prevent cancer is a lie that is being sold by people promoting alkaline water and diet, noted Dr Sharma.

“Thankfully, the body does not turn alkaline because of such diets. Because if the body actually turns alkaline, the organs will start to fail over time,” stated Dr Sharma, because of a condition called alkalosis.

Effects of drinking alkaline water

According to Dr Sharma, drinking alkaline water or following an alkaline diet does not benefit our health in any significant way. The only difference it makes is that it turns urine slightly more alkaline.

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“So instead of drinking expensive water and consuming expensive foods, it is better to eat nutritious, home-cooked meals and exercise regularly,” noted the oncologist. “Money invested in following a normal, healthy lifestyle gives way more benefits for a wide variety of health conditions.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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