Does our immune system needs to evolve with new, risky variants of coronavirus?

The World Health Organisation has designated the Omicron variant of coronavirus as a variant of concern and currently researchers in South Africa and around the world are conducting studies to better understand its many aspects. Though it is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible compared to other variants, including Delta, preliminary evidence by WHO suggests that there may be an increased risk of re-infection with Omicron.

This means that the people who have previously had Covid-19 could become re-infected more easily with Omicron as compared to other variants of concern, but information is limited. The new strain of coronavirus, Omicron, is now becoming rampant which is pushing people to focus again on strengthening their immunity which brings us to an important question -

“Does the body's immune system needs to evolve with new and risky variants of coronavirus?”

According to the reports from the WHO, Omicron has several mutations that may have an impact on how it behaves, for example, on how easily it spreads or the severity of illness it causes. While the reports haven’t suggested any symptoms or any cause of danger through this new variant, it is speculated of spreading rapidly with no evidence of how our bodies would react and currently, there is no proper information on whether the current vaccine can provide a defence or not.

Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder of Ayushakti suggests, “A solution and precautionary measure for us that is extremely important is to keep our immune system replenished and remain alert to our bodily changes." She revealed, “Our immune system needs to evolve and be more resilient to prevent attacks from new viruses, especially since it's also the cold weather in India.”

Solution

Offering a solution from her end, Dr. Smita added, "I would suggest that one should follow a simple and balanced healthy routine and, form a daily dietary regime, follow regular detox plans like fasting or cleansing via leafy diet, once a week.”

The Ayurveda expert asserted, “A proper panchakarma cleanse and consumption of Rasayana herbs like ashwagandha, giloy and amla are good for our immune system. Simultaneously, increase Vitamin D intake via capsules and continue following all Covid-19 protocols by washing hands on regular intervals, wearing masks and avoiding crowded places. Apart from a healthy routine, one shouldn’t take these times lightly and give hygiene a priority.”

