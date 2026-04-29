Does protein powder give you gas? Nutritionist says you might be picking the wrong type

Gym-goers are increasingly turning to protein powders and supplements to refuel the body for post-workout recovery. But some people also end up experiencing abdominal discomfort and an increase in flatulence, a phenomenon colloquially known as "protein powder farts". While this experience is common among athletes and fitness enthusiasts, it can be both distracting and socially uncomfortable.

What are protein powder farts?

Is my protein powder giving me gas?(Pexels)

Protein powder is very important for building muscles and keeping your body healthy. However, if you take too much or choose certain types, it can cause tummy problems like bloating and bad-smelling gas. The smelly gas linked to protein powder is caused by a high-protein diet. “When your body digests protein powder, especially from red meat, eggs, or some beans, it breaks down amino acids that contain sulfur. Gut bacteria then produce gases, including hydrogen sulfide, which causes the bad smell,” nutritionist Avni Kaul tells Health Shots.

"When protein isn't fully digested, bacteria in the intestines can ferment it and create smelly gas. Protein powder farts are harmless, but they can be uncomfortable and embarrassing. To help with digestion and reduce gas, you can adjust your diet and eat more fiber," says the expert.

Types of protein

Protein itself does not cause gas, but protein supplements might. Supplements made from whey or casein often have a lot of lactose. Too much lactose can cause gas, even in people who usually digest dairy well. Additionally, some protein powders contain additives, such as thickeners and sweeteners like sorbitol, which can also cause flatulence.

Whey isolate: This type has less lactose than whey concentrate. This makes it a better choice for people who are lactose intolerant.

This type has less lactose than whey concentrate. This makes it a better choice for people who are lactose intolerant. Plant-based proteins: Pea protein and rice protein are usually easier to digest. However, some plant proteins are high in fibre, which can cause gas for some people.

Pea protein and rice protein are usually easier to digest. However, some plant proteins are high in fibre, which can cause gas for some people. Egg protein: This is a good option because people usually tolerate it well, and it typically does not cause gas.

Why does protein powder make you bloated?

{{^usCountry}} Bloating happens when your body does not fully digest protein powder in the stomach or small intestine. When undigested protein powder reaches the large intestine, bacteria break it down, releasing gas in the process. This usually occurs with protein-rich foods like red meat, eggs, or protein shakes, especially if your body has trouble digesting certain types of protein powders, such as those containing lactose (from dairy) or legume proteins. Additionally, high-protein diets often lack sufficient fibre, which can slow digestion and worsen bloating. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bloating happens when your body does not fully digest protein powder in the stomach or small intestine. When undigested protein powder reaches the large intestine, bacteria break it down, releasing gas in the process. This usually occurs with protein-rich foods like red meat, eggs, or protein shakes, especially if your body has trouble digesting certain types of protein powders, such as those containing lactose (from dairy) or legume proteins. Additionally, high-protein diets often lack sufficient fibre, which can slow digestion and worsen bloating. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A 2020 study published in Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology examined how different diets affect bloating. The findings showed that a high-protein diet might cause bloating. This diet mainly consisted of plant-based protein sources such as wheat, nuts, and beans, which are known to cause gas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 2020 study published in Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology examined how different diets affect bloating. The findings showed that a high-protein diet might cause bloating. This diet mainly consisted of plant-based protein sources such as wheat, nuts, and beans, which are known to cause gas. {{/usCountry}}

1. The Whole Truth Whey Protein Isolate+Concentrate | Light Coc...

Which protein powder doesn't make you gassy?

When choosing a protein powder that doesn’t cause gas, consider these key factors:

Choose protein powders that have digestive enzymes. These enzymes help break down the protein, making it easier to digest and reducing gas. Pick a protein powder that has few extras or artificial sweeteners. These can cause digestive problems and gas. If you're sensitive to protein powders, choose a slowly digested option, like casein protein. It may be easier on your stomach. If you have food allergies or intolerances, they may cause gas. Avoid ingredients that upset you. Everyone's digestive system is different. It may take some time to find the right protein powder for you that doesn't cause gas. Drink a lot of water when using protein powder. Staying hydrated helps your digestion.

Why does protein powder cause smelly farts?

Protein powder can cause bad-smelling gas because it contains amino acids with sulfur. Foods like eggs, red meat, and certain vegetables, such as broccoli and cauliflower, have these amino acids. When these compounds break down, they produce hydrogen sulfide, which has a strong, unpleasant odour. If the protein powder isn’t digested quickly, bacteria in the gut have more time to create smelly gas. You can reduce bloating and the smell of protein gas by changing your diet, increasing your fibre intake, and improving your digestion.

How to reduce protein powder farts?

If your high-protein diet is causing gas or smelly farts, you don’t have to live with it. You can try a few methods to reduce protein-related flatulence:

1. Swap your protein powder

Whey protein is a common ingredient in many protein powders, bars, and snacks, but not all whey protein is the same. Whey protein concentrates have a lot of lactose. In contrast, whey protein isolate has less lactose and may be easier to digest. If you prefer, you can avoid whey protein and choose plant-based options, such as peas, brown rice, or soy. Additionally, avoid protein supplements or powders that contain sugar alcohols, such as sorbitol or mannitol.

2. Consider adding herbs to your diet

Some herbs can help with stomach problems, reducing symptoms like gas and bloating. You might try drinking ginger or peppermint tea to ease gut issues, especially after meals.

3. Chew your food slowly

A major reason for bloating is eating too quickly. Try eating smaller meals and taking your time chewing. When you eat too fast, you swallow air, which can cause bloating and gas. Also, take small sips rather than gulping drinks.

4. Increase your fibre intake

Eating more fibre can improve digestion and relieve constipation. Focus on eating more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Also, drink plenty of water to support digestion and prevent constipation.

How much protein should a person consume in a day?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends that adults eat 50 grams of protein each day as part of a 2,000-calorie diet. However, the amount of protein a person needs can vary with their calorie requirements. A 2017 study published in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle suggests that people should aim for 0.8 to 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight each day.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read Less

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