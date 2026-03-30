One more held from Rani Khera, counterfeit protein powder seized

A 32-year-old man was arrested from Rani Khera village in northwest Delhi in connection with a case of counterfeit protein powder production and distribution, a police officer said on Sunday. The accused, Naveen Kumar alias Banjara, 32, a resident of Haryana, was arrested during a raid on Saturday. Sealed containers of counterfeit products, fake stickers, holograms, raw materials, flavouring agents, manufacturing machines and a QR code printer were recovered. (Representational image)

The accused, Naveen Kumar alias Banjara, 32, a resident of Haryana, was arrested during a raid on Saturday. Sealed containers of counterfeit products, fake stickers, holograms, raw materials, flavouring agents, manufacturing machines and a QR code printer were recovered.

The arrest comes against the backdrop of the March 9 raid at the Brahmapuri area, where police recovered over 155 kgs of fake protein powder and arrested two accused, Mohit Tiwari and Mohit Dixit.

The officer said the interrogation of Tiwari and Dixit led to the third arrest.

Investigators had told HT that the gang was operating two manufacturing units – one at Brahmapuri and the other at Rani Khera – and had sold more than 7,000 kg of counterfeit products through various retailers in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and nearby cities over the last one and a half years.

The gang usually kept a stock of around 150 kg at a time. The racket surfaced after a protein supplement company filed a case about the counterfeit products, the officer added.