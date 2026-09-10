Does vaginal pain increase with age? What women need to know about the possible causes

Vaginal discomfort is frequently brushed off as “just part of getting older,” and although yes, age is a factor, that’s not always the whole picture. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Alka Dahiya, gynaecologic oncologist and robotic gynecologic surgeon, revealed other possible reasons for vaginal pain in women.

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​Also read | Common vaginal problems: Types, treatments and prevention tips for vaginal health

Hormonal imbalance

According to Dr Alka, as oestrogen levels decline, particularly after menopause, the walls of the vagina start thinning, become dry, and lose elasticity. This is known as vaginal atrophy, and it may cause burning, discomfort, and pain during intercourse or even just while sitting.

As oestrogen levels decline, particularly after menopause, the walls of the vagina start thinning.

It’s quite prevalent, and studies estimate as many as 4 in 10 postmenopausal women feel it. Yet just a fraction ever talk to their doctor about it. Many believe nothing can be done. That's not right. “Vaginal moisturisers, local oestrogen therapy and other therapies may provide genuine comfort under expert guidance,” highlighted Dr Alka.

Is age a determining factor for vaginal pain?

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{{^usCountry}} But ageing is not the main reason for vaginal discomfort, and younger women are not immune. Vulvodynia is persistent discomfort with no identifiable cause and may afflict women of all ages, including in their 20s and 30s. Contributing factors may include infections, skin disorders, pelvic floor strain, and even psychological stress. What should you do? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But ageing is not the main reason for vaginal discomfort, and younger women are not immune. Vulvodynia is persistent discomfort with no identifiable cause and may afflict women of all ages, including in their 20s and 30s. Contributing factors may include infections, skin disorders, pelvic floor strain, and even psychological stress. What should you do? {{/usCountry}}

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Women of any age should never have to “just live with” pain. Don’t self-diagnose chronic pain based on your online search results, or dismiss it as an unavoidable part of ageing. The reason matters, since the therapy depends on what’s causing it.

Women of any age should never have to just live with pain.

It is helpful to note when the pain occurs, what it feels like (burning, acute, dull), and whether it is connected to particular triggers, such as intercourse or urination, before seeing a doctor. That is really helpful information for assessment. Vaginal discomfort is frequent; normal is not common. Whether a woman is 28 or 68, comfort and quality of life matter, and there is almost always something that can assist.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.