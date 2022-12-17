Drink warm jaggery water on empty stomach for these amazing benefits

Jaggery, the much-loved natural sweeteners that comes in different shades and slightly varied taste, is a popular winter ingredient that people add in their tea, desserts, roti, rice and a variety of other delicacies that are made during cold weather. A storehouse of potassium, jaggery also helps in maintaining electrolyte balance. It is also full of vitamins and minerals like calcium, zinc, phosphorus and copper. Another very healthy way to have jaggery in winters is to mix it with warm water. Ayurveda supports this wonderful drink as a natural detox agent and something that boosts digestion. Those aiming for a weight loss or suffering from diabetes can also benefit from jaggery. Jaggery or Gud also helps in regulating blood pressure. (Also read: Winter superfood: Wonderful benefits of Nolen Gur in winter; lip-smacking recipes to try)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonia Bakshi, Nutritionist and Founder DtF says having jaggery in warm water, early morning, in winters, is an instant energy booster. According to Bakshi it offers great medicinal benefits and can work wonders for health.

How to make jaggery water

Heat a glass of water in a pan and add a 1-inch piece of jaggery to it. Stir, so that it melts. Strain and drink when slightly cool. Alternately, you can even grind jaggery and mix it directly to the glass of warm water.

Bakshi also opens up on many benefits of having jaggery water.

1. Bone health

Jaggery strengthens the bones, relieves joint pains, cures bone ailments such as arthritis and soothes the body. Since it is high in potassium and sodium, jaggery in warm water helps balance the blood pressure in the body.

2. Improves iron deficiency

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If your haemoglobin is low, jaggery in warm water can do wonders for you. It is enriched with iron and folate which ensures the RBC count is well maintained in the body. Expecting women who are anaemic can also have jaggery in warm water.

3. Detoxifies the body

Jaggery has properties that help cleanse the body. It naturally detoxifies the body, purifies the blood, cleanses the liver. If you consume jaggery in warm water on a regular basis in limited quantities, your skin will get that much-needed glow, body will effectively stay healthy, free of diseases as harmful toxins will be flushed out from the body.

4. Maintains electrolyte balance

One of the many advantages of jaggery is that being rich in potassium, it helps in maintaining the electrolyte balance in the body. So, water retention is reduced and you get to shed those extra kilos. But, if you are on a weight loss journey, limit warm water with jaggery to twice or thrice a week on alternate days.

5. Immunity booster

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaggery is a great source for magnesium, vitamin B1, B6 and C. It is packed with antioxidants and minerals. Hence, if you have this early morning, you have made sure that you have taken a healthy dose to boost your immunity.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON