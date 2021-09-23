Drinking too much tea or coffee? Try these healthy alternatives instead

Caffeine is the go-to-beverage for many and we love to start our day with a steaming cup of tea or coffee. The hot beverage also comes to our rescue when we are feeling drowsy or tired. In moderation caffeine can actually be good for you. Having a few cups of tea or coffee in a day could activate your central nervous system and improve your memory and concentration, but if you are sipping more than four cups of coffee in a day, it could lead to troubles like anxiety, agitation, restlessness, insomnia, increased blood pressure, and drowsiness among other things.

So, if you are looking for a suitable caffeine alternative, Komal Mishra, Counselling Psychologist at Kaleidoscope, A unit of Dr. Bakshi’s Healthcare, has some options for you.

1. Kombucha

Kombucha is a fermented and healthy tea drink. It contains antioxidants that can kill harmful bacteria, is rich in beneficial probiotics and has an array of health benefits. Made from fermented black tea with bacteria, yeast and sugar, Kombucha is one of the perfect ways to start your morning.

2. Matcha tea

Like green tea, matcha also comes from the Camellia sinensis plant; however it’s grown differently and has a unique nutrient profile. After harvesting tea leaves, they are grounded into a fine powder known as matcha. So, while sipping on matcha, you are actually consuming the entire leaf, which means you will get a better supply of antioxidants. In addition, it has other health benefits too. It helps in losing weight, protects the liver, boosts brain function, may help prevent cancer and heart health.

3. Golden milk

Also known as turmeric milk, this warm beverage is a mixture of invigorating spices such as ginger, cinnamon, turmeric and black pepper. Other ingredients like vanilla and honey can be extra addition for better taste. It is well known for its many health benefits and is often used to boost immunity and cure illnesses.

4. Peppermint tea

Peppermint tea is known for its flavour and several health benefits. Studies have shown that ingesting it may be helpful in improving your exercise performance and supporting brain oxygen concentration. It is also a go-to option for many as growing mint is incredibly easy. You can always easily add fresh or dried leaves in a steaming pot of water for a quick tea.

5. Lemon water

Lemon water is always a great option to start your day. The ample quantity of vitamin C helps your immune system and protects your skin from sun damage. It is also essential for creating collagen, a protein that provides the basic structure for your skin, tendons and ligaments.

6. Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea can help people unwind, destress and improve sleep. Its potential benefits include reducing the severity of menstrual cramps, treating diabetes and lowering blood sugar, reducing inflammation, and helping with sleep and relaxation.

7. Ginger tea

This is also much-loved by many. Ginger tea helps in increasing blood circulation, reduce motion sickness and stress.

